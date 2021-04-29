LOCAL BRIEFS: King topped by Mount Olive in tourney play

A trio of Abingdon hurlers combined to throw a five-inning perfect game, striking out 13 of 15 Ridgeview batters in the 17-0 decision...Gate City's Jake Taylor and Ryan Jessee combined on a five-inning no-hitter for the Blue Devils in a win over Union...Those are just some of the numerous games that were played on the first busy Tuesday night of the spring sports seasons on both sides of the state line.