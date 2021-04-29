LOCAL BRIEFS: King topped by Mount Olive in tourney play

Staff reports
COLLEGE BASEBALL
King falls to No. 4 Mount Olive
Mount Olive scored seven runs in the bottom of the fifth inning on their way to a 13-4 victory over King in the Conference Carolinas tournament in Wilson, N.C.
King (14-23) will try to keep its season alive against another ranked foe, No. 15 North Greenville, today at 11 a.m.
Austin Mayer led King with two RBIs and two hits, including a home run. Junior Renwick and David Carnicella had two hits apiece. Bennett McCann and Carnicella drove in a run each.
Jake DeLisi took the loss on the mound.
