 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LOCAL BRIEFS: King topped by Mount Olive in tourney play
0 comments

LOCAL BRIEFS: King topped by Mount Olive in tourney play

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
King University logo

King logo 

COLLEGE BASEBALL

King falls to No. 4 Mount Olive

Mount Olive scored seven runs in the bottom of the fifth inning on their way to a 13-4 victory over King in the Conference Carolinas tournament in Wilson, N.C.

King (14-23) will try to keep its season alive against another ranked foe, No. 15 North Greenville, today at 11 a.m.

Austin Mayer led King with two RBIs and two hits, including a home run. Junior Renwick and David Carnicella had two hits apiece. Bennett McCann and Carnicella drove in a run each.

Jake DeLisi took the loss on the mound.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Falcons taking trade calls on Julio Jones ahead of NFL Draft

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

PREP ROUNDUP: Three Falcons combine to throw perfect game
Sports News

PREP ROUNDUP: Three Falcons combine to throw perfect game

  • Updated

A trio of Abingdon hurlers combined to throw a five-inning perfect game, striking out 13 of 15 Ridgeview batters in the 17-0 decision...Gate City's Jake Taylor and Ryan Jessee combined on a five-inning no-hitter for the Blue Devils in a win over Union...Those are just some of the numerous games that were played on the first busy Tuesday night of the spring sports seasons on both sides of the state line. 

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts