COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Conference Carolinas tourney rained out : Due to rain on Thursday at Tyger River Park in Duncan, S.C., the Conference Carolinas Softball Championship will begin today and will conclude on Monday.

It was originally slated to start on Thursday and end Sunday.

Top-seeded King will play its first game today against eighth seed Belmont Abbey or ninth seed UNC Pembroke at 5 p.m. Those clubs play one of the opening games today at 1 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

ETSU adds Tharrington to staff : East Tennesee State women’s basketball head coach Brenda Mock Brown added a familiar face to her coaching staff this week, officially announcing Joy Tharrington to the coaching staff in the role of Director of Player Development.

Tharrington reunites with Coach Mock after three successful years as the head coach at Lancaster Bible College in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. Prior to becoming a head coach at the NCAA Division III level, Tharrington served as an assistant under Coach Mock at UNC Asheville from 2016-2020. She started her coaching career as a graduate assistant at Liberty University from 2014-16.

In nine years of coaching, Tharrington has enjoyed nine winning seasons.