LOCAL BRIEFS: King sweeps Crusaders in softball
LOCAL BRIEFS: King sweeps Crusaders in softball

Samantha Helms had two hits and drove in five runs and Grambling transfer Rikkelle Miller added three hits and two runs scored, lifting King past Conference Carolinas foe North Greenville 10-4 and 5-3.

Erin Foster added two hits and drove in drove for the Tornado. Ridgeview graduate Nikole Counts picked up the win in the circle in the opener, and Union’s Marleigh earned the save in relief of Carly Turner in the nightcap.

King (14-6, 7-3) visits UVa-Wise for a twinbill on Tuesday.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Shenandoah takes two at Emory & Henry

Nathan Treadway drove in two runs in Emory & Henry’s 12-4 Old Dominion Athletic Conference second game home loss against Shenandoah.

Noah Griffin took the loss in the opener for the Wasps in a 7-0 loss to the Hornets.

Barton slugs King in twinbill

Bennett McCann, Junior Renwick and Austin Meyer had three hits, but King dropped a Conference Carolinas doubleheader to Barton 8-4 and 5-4.

Zachary Thomas drove in three runs for King (8-9, 7-7). Meyer added two RBIs. Braden White and Jake DeLisi took the losses on the mound.

