LOCAL BRIEFS: King sweeps CC cellar dweller Erskine

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

King avoids upset to Erskine

Brianna Dunbar scored 13 points and Desiree Bates added 10 points and 10 rebounds, leading King to a 51-48 Conference Carolinas win over winless Erskine.

Ryleigh Fritz added 11 points for King (9-5,8-3), which led 29-15 at halftime, but was outscored 33-22 in the second half.

Erskine fell to 0-16, including 0-14 in the league.

The King women’s game slated to held with Mount Olive at home on Saturday has been postponed.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Mays’ 18 leads King to victory

Tennessee High graduate Michael Mays scored 18 points, with 12 of those coming on four 3-pointers, leading King to a 89-72 Conference Carolinas victory over Erskine.

Brandon Lamberth had 11 points and five rebounds for King (9-8, 6-7). MJ Foust added 10 points for King, which will host Mount Olive on Saturday.

Erskine dropped to 2-16, 2-12 in the league.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Virginia Tech sets spring game date

Virginia Tech will host its spring football game on April 16 at Lane Stadium. The kickoff time and format will be determined at a later date, according to The Roanoke Times.

This year’s game will fall on the Day of Remembrance, the 15th anniversary of the mass shooting at Virginia Tech. The university schedules a series of events on campus to honor the memory of the victims around the anniversary including the annual Run in Remembrance.