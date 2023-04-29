COLLEGE SOFTBALL

King still alive in

Conference Carolinas

The top-seeded King softball team bounced back from an earlier loss to defeat North Carolina Pembroke 5-1 on Saturday night to stay alive in the Conference Carolinas Championship in Duncan, S.C.

Lauren Lawson had three hits, Samantha Helms and Camryn Haag had two hits each and Madison Walter tossed a two-hitter, striking out eight. She allowed just three hits in leading the Tornado to a late 10-0 win over the same Braves on Friday night. Jessica Campbell had three hits and John Battle graduate Haylee Dye had three doubles, two runs and three RBIs.

King fell into the loser’s bracket after dropping a 2-1 noon contest to Barton on Saturday. Tinsley Thompson had two of King’s four hits.

King (33-21) will face three-seeded Lees-McRae in an elimination game today at 2 p.m. The winner will meet No. 5 Barton at 4 p.m. No. 3 Francis Marion, the only team without a loss, awaits the winner of that game for the championship on Monday at noon. An if-necessary game would follow.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

King swept by Crusaders

Lebanon graduate Preston Steele hit home runs in both games during King’s Conference Carolinas doubleheader loss at Belmont Abbey.

Steele had three hits, two RBIs and scored twice in King’s 12-8 second game loss to the Crusaders. Ethan Hawkins also had three hits, including a home run, scored twice and drove in three runs.

Steele had three hits, including a home run, scored two runs and drove in three more in King’s opening 17-10 loss to the Crusaders.

Cayden Goodwin also homered for King. Tennessee High grad Davis Hall had two hits and West Bonney drove in two runs.

King finished the season with a 15-31 record, including a 5-23 mark in Conference Carolinas.

ETSU sweeps Catamounts Noah Gent had three hits, including a home run, and drove in three runs and Ashton King added two RBIs to lift East Tennessee State to an 8-1 win and doubleheader home sweep over Western Carolina.

ETSU (20-21, 6-9) was led on the mound by Nathaniel Tate, who allowed two hits and struck out 10 in eight innings of work.

ETSU scored nine first inning runs and Western Carolina added eight runs in third innins, but the Buccaneers managed to take the opening game 14-13 victory over the Catamounts.

Nick Iannantone doubled, homered and drove in three runs and Tommy Barth homered, drove in three runs and scored three more for the Bucs. Leo Jiminian also had three RBIs in the win.