Local Briefs: King squeezes Mount Olive behind Releford

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL King squeezes Mount Olive Josh Releford connected on a three-point shot with 28.1 seconds remaining and added two free throws with eight seconds on the clock, enabling King to defeat Mount Olive 74-72 in a Conference Carolinas home game for the Tornado on Tuesday afternoon. King (2-2, 1-1) was led by Michael Mays (Tennessee High) with 22 points. Releford added 18 points and MJ Foust contributed 10 points and 11 rebounds. Mount Olive (0-3, 0-3) was paced by Alan Treakle with 21 points. Matthew Caver added 19 in the loss.

ETSU plays on without Niblack

East Tennessee State will be without freshman Marcus Niblack for the near future.

Niblack has totaled 19 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists in limited action for the Buccaneers this season.

“Marcus is currently not able to play as we work through a non-disciplinary matter,” ETSU head coach Jason Shay. “Due to privacy on the situation I am unable to comment further. Marcus is a great teammate and we would love to have him available to play.”

ETSU returns to the floor tonight at Western Carolina.