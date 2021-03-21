 Skip to main content
LOCAL BRIEFS: King splits with Barton in baseball twinbill
king

Drew Moore scattered four hits over seven innings and Davis Hall delivered a two-run double in the first inning as King University (9-10, 8-8) took a 4-2 Conference Carolinas win over Barton College (9-10, 8-6) on Sunday in the first game of a doubleheader in Wilson, North Carolina.

King fell in the second game, 6-5.

UVa-Wise splits with Limestone

Tyler Campbell went 4-for-4 with 3 RBIs while Ethan Fletcher had three hits and six RBIs to lead the University of Virginia’s College at Wise to a 14-7 in over Limestone in the first game of a doubleheader on Sunday in Gaffney, South Carolina.

The Cavaliers (2-16) lost the second game to Limestone (10-11) as Fletcher had two hits and four RBIs.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

ETSU splits with North Carolina Central

East Tennessee State took an 8-0 win over North Carolina Central in the first game of a doubleheader on Sunday, but the Bucs (10-6) fell in the second game 8-7 in Cary, North Carolina.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Randolph-Macon clips Wasps

Nicole Crzyzewski scored early in the second half to lead Randolph-Macon (1-2-1, 1-1-1) to a 1-0 Old Dominion Athletic Conference win over Emory and Henry (0-5, 0-5) on Sunday in Emory, Virginia.

MEN’S SOCCER

Virginia Wesleyan blanks Wasps

Virginia Wesleyan (1-3-2, 1-2-2) scored a pair of first-half goals in taking a 4-0 Old Dominion Athletic Conference win over Emory and Henry (0-4, 0-4) on Sunday in Hampden-Sydney, Virginia.

MEN’S VOLLEYBALL

Wasps fall to Randolph-Macon

Randolph-Macon (2-0, 1-0) took a 3-0 (25-15, 25-20, 25-22) Old Dominion Athletic Conference win over Emory and Henry (0-2, 0-2) on Sunday in Ashland, Virginia.

Tags

