COLLEGE SOFTBALL

King wins Conference Carolinas opener

John Battle graduate Haylee Dye had two doubles, drove in three runs and scored twice and Jessica Campbell added three hits, including two doubles, and scored three runs to lead King to a 10-0 Conference Carolinas Championship opening round five inning victory over North Carolina Pembroke in a weather-delayed event in Duncan, S.C.

King (32-20), which didn't begin its game until closing in on 11 p.m., also got two RBIs from Lauren Lawson and Tinsley Thompson and double and RBI from John Battle grad Maggie Deel. Madison Walter allowed three hits in five innings, striking out five and walking one to pick up the win.

King is slated to meet Barton today at noon. Weather has forced the event to continue into Monday.

Tornado quartet earns league honors

Four members of the King softball team has been selected for Conference Carolinas honors, including first team members Jessica Campbell and Madison Walter and defensive honorees Nikole Counts and Tinsley Thompson.

Campbell (.467, 77 hits - seven short of school record - 10 HR) serves as the leadoff batter for the Conference Carolinas regular season champions, while Walter (11-5, 1.96 ERA) has been solid in the circle for the Tornado. Counts, a graduate of Ridgeview, has a 1.000 field percentage in 40 chances, including 36 assists. Thompson has accounted for 57 putouts and five assists for a .949 fielding percentage in right field for the Tornado.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

King falls to Crusaders

Tennessee High graduate Davis Hall hit two home runs and Chase Hilliard added one in King's 9-6 Conference Carolinas loss at Belmont Abbey.

Hall drove in four runs for King (15-29, 5-21), while Lebanon grad Preston Steele added a double and single for the Tornado.

King concludes its season today with a doubleheader against the Crusaders.

Catamounts slug past ETSU

Ashton King had three hits and Ryan McCarthy drove in three runs in East Tennessee State's 12-10 Southern Conference home loss at Thomas Stadium.

ETSU (18-21, 4-9) also received two hits and two RBIs from Nick Iannantone. Cody Miller and Skyler Cannady had two hits each in the loss.

Western Carolina hit three home runs, scoring five runs each in the third and seventh innings.