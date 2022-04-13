LOCAL BRIEFS: King softball torches Converse by combined 29-0

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

King torches Converse

Ridgeview graduate Nikole Counts and Wise County Central’s Haley Mullins combined on a no-hitter to lift King to a 21-0 Conference Carolinas destruction in the second game of a doubleheader sweep of Converse on Wednesday.

Samantha Helms had three hits, including a home run, double and six RBIs. John Battle graduate Haylee Dye had three hits, including two doubles, and scored three runs. Counts struck out three and Mullins fanned four, with the only baserunner being on a hit-batsman.

In the opening game, Carly Turner surrendered just three hits and struck out seven in an 8-0 victory. Erin Foster drove in two runs and Dye (John Battle), Lauren Lawson and Foster had two hits apiece for King (29-15, 12-6), which had 10 hits, including five doubles and a triple.

Converse is 1-41 on the season, including an 0-18 league mark.

Queens sweeps UVa-Wise

Mallory McKnight had two hits in the University of Virginia’s College at Wise’s 3-2 opening game South Atlantic Conference loss to Queens. Emma McCauley also had two hits, while Alivia Nolley (Lebanon) took the loss in the circle.

Queens also won the nightcap 10-7. UVa-Wise dropped to 15-11, and 7-11 in the SAC.

Wasps take exhibition wins over SWCC

Hailey Mince homered to lead Emory & Henry to an 8-0 exhibition victory over Southwest Virginia Community College. E&H won the second game 3-2.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

UVa-Wise splits with Bluefield State

Bret Roberts, Hunter Meador and JoJo Kelliher each had two RBIs and the University of Virginia’s College at Wise erupted for 10 runs in the third inning in a 13-11 win over Bluefield State on Wednesday in the first game of a doubleheader.

UVa-Wise (14-28) dropped a 4-2 decision in the nightcap as Bluefield State (14-23) used a tiebreaking, two-run double from Ty Sizemore in the sixth inning to prevail.

Justin Reed (Twin Springs) had two hits in the nightcap for UVa-Wise.

E&H splits with Montreat

Tyler Phillips had two hits, including a double, and drove in three runs to lead Emory & Henry to an opening game 8-4 non-conference win at Montreat.

Eli Milhorn (Sullivan East) and Josh Howard had two hits each. Howard also had two RBIs. Will Clark earned the win on the mound.

Montreat won the finale 14-1, collecting 15 hits. Virginia High graduate Jean Mulumba, Kolby Anderson and Milhorn had two hits each for the 8-22 Wasps.

Walters State stomps SWCC

Caleb McNeely, Kruise Newman, Colby Backus, Nick Block and Dalton McLain homered as Walters State Community College whipped Southwest Virginia Community College for a 19-4 win.

SWCC (2-29-1) was led by a 3-for-3, two-RBI performance of Derek Francis

Tennessee win streak snapped

The No. 1-ranked Tennessee Volunteers baseball team saw its 23-game win streak snapped on Tuesday night with a 3-2 non-conference loss to Tennessee Tech at Smokies Stadium in Kodak, a contest that saw the two teams use wooden bats.

Eric Newsom’s sixth inning home run helped the Golden Eagles rally from a 2-0 deficit and stun the Volunteers in front of a Smokies Stadium record crowd of 8,183.

Tennessee (31-2, 12-0) will look to get back to its winning ways by hosting Alabama in a three-game series beginning on Friday.

MEN’S COLLEGE WRESTLING

Vezzetti resigns as King interim coach

King University interim men’s wrestling coach Tony Vezzetti has announced his resignation to accept a non-coaching position closer to his hometown.

Vezzetti spent one season at King in an interim role, leading the nationally-ranked Tornado to a 10-7 dual record, the most wins since becoming NCAA Division II members in 2011-12. They also finished their best-ever second place finish in Conference Carolinas, two all-conference performers, one all-regional honoree and third that competed in the NCAA Division II championships.

MEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

King’s Sarnowski wins national honors

King men’s volleyball standout Jack Sarnowski has been selected as the Off the Block Setter of the Week.

The 6-foot-2 Sarnowski, who also earned Conference Carolinas Specialist of the Week, had 51 assists to lead King to a .345 attack percentage for the Tornado in a four-game win over Mount Olive. He also helped King to a .500 attack mark in a sweep of Barton.