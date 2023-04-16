COLLEGE SOFTBALL

King sweeps past Chowan

Jessica Campbell was 5-for-5, including a home run and double, drove in three runs and scored twice in King's 9-3 Conference Carolinas victory at Chowan to complete a doubleheader sweep of the Hawks.

John Battle graduate Haylee Dye and Tinsley Thompson had two hits each. Dye drove in two runs and Camryn Haag scored twice. Madison Walter won in relief of Ridgeview graduate Nikole Counts.

Savana Luper allowed just four hits over seven innings to lift King to a 4-0 opening game win over Chowan.

Dye homered, singled and drove in two runs and Carly Turner added three hits for the Tornado (26-19, 11-5).

SWCC drops twinbill

Southwest Virginia Community College lost a pair of home games to Bryant & Stratton College, 8-5 and 10-1.

SWCC fell to 5-23 on the season.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

No. 21 Braves rout Tornado

North Carolina Pembroke showed why it's ranked 21st in the nation among NCAA Division II teams, scoring 11 runs in the eighth inning to earn 12-3 home win over King.

Tennessee High grad Davis Hall had three hits, including a home run and double and also drove in two runs. Chase Hilliard also had two hits for King (12-27, 2-20).

Drew Moore allowed five hits and one run in seven innings as the starting pitcher for King. It took five pitchers get the Tornado out of the eighth, including Chilhowie graduate Ray Berry.

Mercer sweeps ETSU

Tommy Barth homered in East Tennessee State's 7-2 Southern Conference loss at Mercer, allowing the Bears to sweep the three-game home series from the Bucs.

Cameron Sisneros and Nick Iannantone each had two hits for ETSU (15-18, 2-7), which allowed 10 walks in the loss.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Vols complete spring practice

Tennessee finished up its spring preparations for the 2023 season with the White nipping the Orange squad 17-14 in front of 58,473, the sixth largest crowd to see the Orange-White Game, according to utsports.com.

Three quarterbacks saw action for the Vols, including projected starter Joe Milton (9-for-13, 79 yards, 1 TD), incoming freshman Nico Iamaleuva (8-for-16, 112) and redshirt junior Gaston Moore (8-11, 94 yards, 2 TD).

Receivers Dayton Sneed and tight ends Hunter Salmon and Kaleb Webb caught scoring passes. Cameron Seldon ran for a 24-yard touchdown. Ethan Davis had three receptions for 53 yards.

Former Karns standout Desean Bishop led the Vols in rushing with 88 yards on 24 carries. Seldon ran for 43 yards and caught three passes for 43 more.

Cameron Miller and Wesley Walker had six tackles apiece on defense. J.T. Carver kicked a 40-yard field goal in the closing minutes that proved to be the final margin.

Tennessee opens the 2023 season on Sept. 2 against Virginia at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.