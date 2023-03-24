COLLEGE SOFTBALL

King sweeps Francis Marion

John Battle graduate Maggie Deel, Carly Turner and Jessica Campbell drove in two runs each in King’s 10-2 Conference Carolinas opening game home win over Francis Marion. Five different Tornado batters contributed to the 11-hit attack, including John Battle grads Haylee Dye and Deel with two hits each. Madison Walter allowed six hits and struck out five for the win.

It was more of the same in the 9-4 second game victory as Lauren Lawson and Dye each homered for the Tornado (17-12, 5-1). Lawson drove in three runs and joined Deel with two runs apiece. Campbell also drove two runs, while Ridgeview grad Nikole Counts picked up the win, scattering nine hits and striking out five in a complete game victory.

SWCC splits twinbill

Southwest Virginia Community College followed up a 5-1 opening game loss with an 8-6 win over Southeastern Community College-Whiteville in Wardell.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Bucs blasted by Bulldogs

Cameron Sisneros had three hits, including two home runs and drove in three runs, but East Tennessee State dropped a 19-7 Southern Conference home decision to Samford.

ETSU (10-10, 0-1) also received two hits and two runs scored by Noah Webb. Garett Wallace homered and Cody Miller had two hits.

New ETSU men’s basketball coach Brooks Savage threw out the first pitch prior to the start of the game.

MEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

King falls at Erskine

Warren Davis had 19 kills and eight digs in King’s 25-23, 29-31, 25-20, 23-25, 16-14 Conference Carolinas road loss at Erksine.

Jackson Carroll had 13 kills and seven digs for King (11-14, 6-5), while Kellan Kennedy had 12 kills in the loss. Jack Sarnowski dished out 46 assists.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

ETSU hosts spring game on April 1

East Tennessee State will host the Buccaneers’ Ballad Health Spring Game on Saturday, April 1 in Greene Stadium in Johnson City.

The spring game will get underway at noon, but prior to the event, the Bucs will hold a Youth Clinic on the turf inside Greene Stadium. The clinic will be free and is open to kids in kindergarten through eighth grade. The clinic will run from 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Following the clinic, the Bucs will then take the field for an offense vs. defense scrimmage, featuring light tackling that will last approximately an hour and a half. The spring game is free and open to the general public. Following the game, fans will be able to meet the Bucs down on the field.

For more information on the clinic, please contact Jay Sandos Assistant Athletic Director for Media and Community Engagement at sandos@etsu.edu.