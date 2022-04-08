LOCAL BRIEFS: King softball squeezes Mount Olive

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

King sweeps past Mount Olive

Lauren Lawson hit a two-run triple and Rikkelle Miller drove in a run with a single to highlight a four-run sixth inning, lifting King to a 6-5 Conference Carolinas victory to complete a sweep at Mount Olive.

Marleigh Duncan (Union) and Nikole Counts (Ridgeview) combined to scatter five hits, with Counts improving to 11-6 for the Tornado (26-12, 10-4). Miller drove in three runs and joined Erin Foster, Carly Turner and Peyton Day with two hits each.

Erin Foster hit a three-run home run and Miller added a solo shot to lead King to a 4-2 first game victory over the Trojans. Turner picked up the win to improve to 7-1 on the season.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Wasps stung by Bruins

Jared Foley and Ben Williams had two hits apiece in Emory & Henry’s 9-3 loss to Carolina University.

Eli Milhorn (Sullivan East) added two hits for the Wasps (7-18), who will play a twinbill with the 22-11 Bruins today in Winston-Salem, N.C.

Bears scar Cavaliers

Lenoir-Rhyne smacked five home runs to hammer the University of Virginia’s College in a 15-2 South Atlantic Conference rout.

Clay Taylor produced both UVa-Wise (13-25, 3-13) runs with a two-run homer. D.J. Dickson also had two hits in the loss.

North Greenville clubs Tornado

Chase Hilliard had two of King’s six hits in an 11-1 Conference Carolinas loss to North Greenville, currently the 11th ranked NCAA Division II team in America.

North Greenville 13-1, 18-4), which had 16 hits jumped out to a 7-0 lead after two innings.

Ray Berry (Chilhowie) started and took the loss for King (16-14, 9-9). Sullivan East graduate Luke Hale also pitched for the Tornado. Junior Renwick drove in the lone run.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

King spikes winless Barton

Suetonius Harris and Joshua Kim had 11 kills apiece to lead King to a 25-19, 25-14, 25-18 Conference Carolinas victory over Barton.

JT Deppe led King (16-11, 10-3) with 34 assists and six digs.

BASS FISHING

Kingsport’s Williams compiles largest catch

Kingsport resident Jack Daniel Williams claimed first place in the Toyota Series Presented by A.R.E. Central Division bass fishing competition last week at Dale Hollow Lake in Byrdstown, Tenn.

Williams caught a combined three-day catch of 64 pounds and 10 ounces to earn more than $71,000 in winnings.

HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETICS

Nomination deadline approaching for Pappy Thompson Award

The deadline for nominations for the Pappy Thompson Award is fast approaching.

The award, which has been presented every year since 1982, honors the high school senior student-athlete who most exemplifies the qualities of outstanding achievement in athletics, academics and citizenship, including community service.

Deadline for nominations for each of the schools involved is Wednesday, April 27. The nominees will be listed in the Bristol Herald Courier on May 1, with stories on the five finalists and the winner slated for later in May.

Last year’s winner was Ella Maiden from Patrick Henry.

LATE THURSDAY

PRO BASKETBALL

Near triple-double in finale for McClung

Former Gate City standout Mac McClung had a terrific postseason game for the South Bay Lakers, providing 18 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds in a 112-110 loss to Agua Caliente Clippers in the NBA G-League Western Conference semifinals.

McClung, who played a team-high 42 minutes and 11 seconds, was 6-for-16 from the field, including 3-for-9 from 3-point range and was 1-for-3 from the free throw line. He also blocked two shots and committed four turnovers.

South Bay completed its season with a 21-11 regular season record, reaching the second round of the G-League playoffs.

McClung, who also played two games with the Windy City Bulls, played in 35 games in the G-League this season, contributing 21 points, 7.5 assists, 6.7 rebounds and 1.4 steals a game. He connected on 45.9 percent of his field goals attempts, 36.5 from 3-point range and 85.7 from the free throw line.

PREP ROUNDUP

Eastside tops PH

Clay Ward had three hits, including a home run, and drove in five runs to lead Eastside to a 10-5 non-district victory over Patrick Henry in a game completed late on Thursday night.

Luke Trent, Trey Bush, Eli McCoy and Christopher Steele combined on a three-hitter for Eastside (4-2).

Tanner Perry added two hits and Jaxsyn Steele had a two-run double.

Hamilton Addair led Patrick Henry with a double and three RBIs.