LOCAL BRIEFS: King softball ranked 5th in region; Abingdon LL debuts at the Meadows

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

King sweeps past Southern Wesleyan

Lauren Lawson hit a grand slam, doubled and drove in five runs to lead King to a 12-1 Conference Carolinas rout of Southern Wesleyan to complete a doubleheader sweep.

Haylee Dye (John Battle) had two hits and scored twice and Carly Turner had three hits, including a home run, and scored three runs. Nikole Counts (Ridgeview) picked up the win.

King (33-15, 14-6) also won the opener 10-1, led by Turner, who improved to 10-1 in the circle.

Camryn Haag had two doubles and drove in two runs and Dye added two hits for the Tornado. Marleigh Duncan (Union) picked up the save for the Tornado.

King 5th in region rankings

King softball is ranked fifth in the first set of NCAA Region rankings, the second time in program history the Tornado has been ranked in the region.

King was previously ranked ninth in 2018.

The rankings are used to help determine the eight teams that will compete in the NCAA Southeast Regional Championship. Three automatic bids and five all-large teams will be selected.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

UVa-Wise slips past Pioneers

D’Sean Prinkleton tripled home Hunter Meador in the bottom of the eighth inning to lift the University of Virginia’s College at Wise to an 8-7 win over Tusculum.

DJ Dickson, Tyler Campbell, Prinkleton and Meador had three hits each for UVa-Wise (18-29, 6-15).

Wasps swept by Big Blues

Will Reagan homered for Emory & Henry’s lone run in a 5-1 doubleheader finale loss to Bluefield State. The Wasps had just three hits, one by Abingdon graduate Will Jennings.

Bluefield State collected 16 hits, including three home runs, to demolish Emory & Henry 20-0 in the opening game. Jackson Lancaster and Zack McRae had the only hits for the Wasps (8-24).

Steele collects 3 hits for King

Lebanon graduate Preston Steele had three hits and Tennessee High graduate Deric Graham homered in King’s 10-3 home non-conference loss to Mars Hill.

King (18-19) also received two hits from Cody Hutcherson. Bodhi Baker (Tennessee High) was one of five pitchers used by the Tornado.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

ETSU hosts spring game at Greene Stadium

East Tennessee State will host the Ballard Health Blue & Gold Spring Game tonight at William B. Greene Stadium at 6 p.m.

Led by new head coach George Quarles, the Buc Walk will begin at 5 p.m., with practice beginning at 6 with five, five-minute periods leading into four quarters of action.

Tennessee High’s Nolan Wishon and Sullivan East’s Clayton Ivester are local graduates on the ETSU roster.

LITTLE LEAGUE

Abingdon LL makes Meadows Sports Complex debut

Four Abingdon Little League teams made their debuts at the new Meadows Sports Complex on Wednesday evening.

Two baseball and two softball teams opened play at 6 p.m. According to a press release, all 30 Abingdon Little League teams will play on the new fields in April and May.

“We are honored to be invited to play the first games on the baseball and softball fields at the new complex,” Abington Little League president Sam Rutter said. “The kids will truly remember these games forever”

Abingdon mayor Derek Webb was joined by Town Council members, Senator Todd Pillion and Delegate Israel O’Quinn for opening ceremonies, including the official first pitches.

“I think I can speak for the entire Town council and staff when I say how excited we are that the inaugural baseball and softball games here at The Meadows are being played by Abingdon Little League teams,” Webb said, “While we will see some travel ball at the complex, Little League is where it all begins.

“We are certainly happy that our local Little League teams will be able to build that foundation in a brand new, state of the art facility. Abingdon Little League will be the very first baseball and softball teams to play at The Meadows, that’s something the kids will always remember.”