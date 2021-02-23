 Skip to main content
Local briefs: King softball duo picks up awards
Local briefs: King softball duo picks up awards

  • Updated
King University logo

King logo 
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
King’s Turner, Counts claim awards
A pair of King University softball players have picked up awards.
Carly Turner, who went 8-14 last weekend with two home runs and a double, was selected as the Conference Carolinas Player of the Week. Counts, a sophomore from Ridgeview High School, won two outings, posting a 2.00 ERA, while striking out 12 batters in those games, earning Tennessee Sports Writers Association Pitcher of the Week honors.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
King regular season finales cancelled
Both the King men’s and women’s basketball regular season finales slated for Friday at Mount Olive have been cancelled.
That concludes the regular season for the Tornado, with the Conference Carolinas tournament quarterfinals scheduled to begin on Monday.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Catamounts shoot past Bucs
Jakhyia Davis was the lone ETSU scorer in double figures with 10 points in a 62-48 Southern Conference loss to Western Carolina at Brooks Gym.
Kyla Allison paced the Catamounts with 12 points and 11 rebounds.
ETSU (3-13, 1-8) has two games remaining this week before the SoCon tournament begins next Thursday in Asheville, N.C.
WOMENS COLLEGE GOLF
King takes 3 top 10 finishes at Converse
The King University women’s golf team placed three players in the top 10 at the Converse Spring Invite in Spartanburg, S.C.
Sasha Gardner led King with a third place finish, shooting an 82 and 83 over two days for a total of 165. Riley Grudewald and Morgan Powers each tied for 7th with both finishing with 175.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Appalachian State rallies past ETSU
The ETSU baseball team hit three home runs, but Appalachian State rallied from a 4-1 deficit to defeat Buccaneers 5-4 at Thomas Stadium.
ETSU received home runs from Kyle Richardson, Drew Haynie and Jake Lyle. ETSU (2-2) will begin a three-game home series on Friday with North Carolina-Asheville.
