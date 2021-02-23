Local briefs: King softball duo picks up awards

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

King’s Turner, Counts claim awards

A pair of King University softball players have picked up awards.

Carly Turner, who went 8-14 last weekend with two home runs and a double, was selected as the Conference Carolinas Player of the Week. Counts, a sophomore from Ridgeview High School, won two outings, posting a 2.00 ERA, while striking out 12 batters in those games, earning Tennessee Sports Writers Association Pitcher of the Week honors.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

King regular season finales cancelled

Both the King men’s and women’s basketball regular season finales slated for Friday at Mount Olive have been cancelled.

That concludes the regular season for the Tornado, with the Conference Carolinas tournament quarterfinals scheduled to begin on Monday.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Catamounts shoot past Bucs

Jakhyia Davis was the lone ETSU scorer in double figures with 10 points in a 62-48 Southern Conference loss to Western Carolina at Brooks Gym.

Kyla Allison paced the Catamounts with 12 points and 11 rebounds.

ETSU (3-13, 1-8) has two games remaining this week before the SoCon tournament begins next Thursday in Asheville, N.C.