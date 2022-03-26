LOCAL BRIEFS: King scores 27 runs in DH sweep

Tennessee High graduate Tori Ryan had two hits, including one of King’s six doubles, in the Tornado’s 11-8 Conference Carolinas second game victory over North Greenville. Erin Foster, Carly Turner and Peyton Day had three hits each for King, while Marleigh Duncan (Union) picked up the win in the circle.

Samantha Helms, Rikkelle Miller,Camryn Haag and Foster all homered in King’s opening game 16-6 rout of the Crusaders. Nikole Counts (Ridgeview) improved to 9-4 in the circle, while Duncan (Union) finished up for the Tornado (20-10, 3-3). Miller and Haag both drove in four runs.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Harness homers twice

Former Eastside High School slugger Cole Harness homered twice – bringing his season longball total to eight – as the University of Virginia’s College at Wise earned a 14-4 win over Salem in the first game of a doubleheader.

Tyler Campbell went deep twice for the Highland Cavaliers in the second game, a 14-8 victory.

UVa-Wise (10-18) finished with seven home runs on the day.

Erskine sweeps past Tornado

Erskine scored 13 runs in its final four at-bats to batter King 15-5 to sweep a Conference Carolinas doubleheader from the Tornado. Truman Roper had two hits, including a home run, drove in three runs and scored twice in the loss. Davis Hall (Tennessee High) had two hits for King (12-12, 9-8).

Robbie Scott and Roper had two hits each in the nightcap, while Scott drove in two runs and Roper scored twice. Drew Moore was the hard-luck loser, allowing three runs and six hits innings in six innings.

MEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

King grounds Flying Fleet

Suetonius Harris had 19 kills, Joshua Kim added 16 and Jack Sarnowski dished out 47 assists, leading King to a 25-23, 25-20, 29-27 Conference Carolinas victory at Erskine.

Noah Melendez added 14 digs and JT Deppe tallied nine kills and six digs for King (12-10, 7-3)

TRACK & FIELD

Miller wins hammer throw

King University’s Kolin Miller won the men’s hammer throw with a top heave of 54.97 meters on Saturday at the Montreat College Invitational in North Carolina.