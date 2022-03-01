LOCAL BRIEFS: King’s Turner earns CC weekly honors

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

King’s Turner earns CC weekly honors

King softball standout Carly Turner has been chosen as the Conference Carolinas Player of the Week after leading the Tornado to four wins last week.

Turner hit .458 with seven runs scored and eight runs batted in for the Tornado in six games last week. She posted 11 hits, three doubles and two home runs, both of which came in a 13-5 win over 11th-ranked Lincoln Memorial.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Wasps swept by Montreat

Hayden Milley homered in both of Emory & Henry’s losses in a doubleheader sweep to Montreat.

Josh Howard had three hits, including a home run and double, scored twice and drove in three runs in the 14-8 opening game loss to the Cavaliers.

The Wasps (3-7) out-hit Montreat 8-5 in the nightcap, led by two for leadoff batter Jared Foley, who had two hits in each of the games.

Lipscomb homers Vols past Bucs

Cam Norgren had two hits, including a double, in a 4-1 loss for East Tennessee State at Tennessee.

Trey Lipscomb’s two-run home run put the Volunteer s (8-0) up to stay. ETSU dropped to 5-2.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

ETSU opens spring football on March 23

The East Tennessee State football team will begin its first spring practice under new head coach George Quarles on March 23, with the 15 practices ending with the Ballad Health Blue Gold Spring Game on Thursday, April 21st at William B. Green, Jr. Stadium.

Quarles replaced Randy Sanders, who retired after leading the Buccaneers to an 11-2 record and the second round of the FCS playoffs.

COLLEGE MEN’S GOLF

Trueba wins second tourney of season

King’s Samuel Trueba captured the Hurricane Invitational in Albany, Ga. on Tuesday, becoming the first King golfer in the NCAA Division II era to win multiple events in a career.

Trueba, who0 won the King Invitational in the fall, fired a three-day total of 207, including rounds of 69, 67 and 71.

King finished 14th as a team.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

ETSU’s Moore a third-team SoCon selection

East Tennessee State freshman Courtney Moore has been chosen as an All-Southern Conference third team selection by the SoCon Sports Media Association.

Moore scored 25-of-27 games for the Bucs, averaging 9.0 points and 2.3 assists, while connecting on a team-leading 47 3-point shots.

ETSU will open the Southern Conference tournament on Thursday against Wofford in Asheville, N.C.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE WRESTLING

King still No. 1 in NWCA poll

The King University women’s wrestling team remains on top of the National Wrestling Coaches Association (NWCA) poll.

King has 13 individuals ranked, including one at each weight class, led by Montana DeLawder, Ana Luciano and Chey Bowman who are ranked No. 1 at their respective weight classes.

MEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Sarnowski earns CC weekly honors

King’s Jack Sarnowski has been selected as the Conference Carolinas Specialist of the Week.

Sarnowski averaged 10.8 assists per set, while averaging one dig and 0.50 blocks per set in two matches last week. He had 87 assists, including a career-high 55 against Mount Olive.

He is fourth in Conference Carolinas for the season with 9.4 assists per set.