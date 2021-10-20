LOCAL BRIEFS: King’s Aytun earns CC tennis award

King’s Aytun earns CC award

King University tennis standout Deniz Aytun has been selected as the Conference Carolinas Player of the Week.

The top seed for the King women’s squad, Aytun defeated Milligan top seed Kaitlin Barrett in three sets of the weekend to post her second singles win of the season.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S SOCCER

King throttles Erskine

Isabella Carr, Presley Bacon (Dobyns-Bennett) and Veronica Roach all scored goals to lead King to a 3-1 win over Erskine.

King improved to 4-8 on the season, 3-6 in Conference Carolinas.

Asbury stings Wasps

Asbury scored one goal, but that was enough in a 1-0 victory over Emory & Henry.

Callie McMurray had two of the Wasps’ four shots on goal in the match.

Emory & Henry fell to 7-3-2 on the season.

COLLEGE MEN’S SOCCER

Tigers swat Wasps