LOCAL BRIEFS: King’s Aytun earns CC tennis award

King’s Aytun earns CC award
King University tennis standout Deniz Aytun has been selected as the Conference Carolinas Player of the Week.
The top seed for the King women’s squad, Aytun defeated Milligan top seed Kaitlin Barrett in three sets of the weekend to post her second singles win of the season.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S SOCCER
King throttles Erskine
Isabella Carr, Presley Bacon (Dobyns-Bennett) and Veronica Roach all scored goals to lead King to a 3-1 win over Erskine.
King improved to 4-8 on the season, 3-6 in Conference Carolinas.
Asbury stings Wasps
Asbury scored one goal, but that was enough in a 1-0 victory over Emory & Henry.
Callie McMurray had two of the Wasps’ four shots on goal in the match.
Emory & Henry fell to 7-3-2 on the season.
COLLEGE MEN’S SOCCER
Tigers swat Wasps
Spencer Scott had six saves in goal and the Wasps managed just four shots on goal on their own, as Emory & Henry dropped a 3-0 decision to Sewanee.
The Wasps dropped to 2-9 on the season.
One goal takes down Tornado
Erskine scored a goal in the 41st minute and held on to defeat King 1-0 in a Conference Carolinas road match for the Tornado.
King, which had just one shot on goal in the match, fell to 2-7-2, including an 0-7-1 league mark.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Flying Fleet flies past Tornado
Julie Ward had 14 kills and Brittany Ramsey added seven kills in King’s 25-15, 25-18, 18-25, 25-19 Conference Carolinas loss at Erskine.
Katie Harless (Abingdon) dished out 17 assists and Georgia Davis tallied 13 assists and four kills for the Tornado (13-9, 8-3).