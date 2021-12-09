LOCAL BRIEFS: King mourns loss of Ruth Nida

COLLEGE ATHLETICS

King mourns loss of Ruth Nida

King University has announced the passing of Ruth Nida, the widow of Tornado Hall of Fame men’s basketball coach Al Nida on Dec. 3.

A King press release stated they were married for 66 years, making Bristol their home for three decades.

“Mrs. Nida, was the calm, loving, kind person that as players helped us understand who Coach Nida truly was, for he could be intimidating early on in your career,” said King Hall of Famer David Jennings ‘82, in the release. “But when you saw him around her then you knew and understood that both were cut out of the same cloth—great people!

“Much love to the family — she will be missed by all.”

A graveside service will be held today at Glenwood Cemetery at 11 a.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

King falls at High Point

Brianna Dunbar scored 17 points for King, but High Point outscored the Tornado 41-22 in the second half to claim a 76-56 exhibition win.