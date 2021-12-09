 Skip to main content
LOCAL BRIEFS: King mourns loss of Ruth Nida
King mourns loss of Ruth Nida

COLLEGE ATHLETICS

King mourns loss of Ruth Nida

King University has announced the passing of Ruth Nida, the widow of Tornado Hall of Fame men’s basketball coach Al Nida on Dec. 3.

A King press release stated they were married for 66 years, making Bristol their home for three decades.

“Mrs. Nida, was the calm, loving, kind person that as players helped us understand who Coach Nida truly was, for he could be intimidating early on in your career,” said King Hall of Famer David Jennings ‘82, in the release. “But when you saw him around her then you knew and understood that both were cut out of the same cloth—great people!

“Much love to the family — she will be missed by all.”

A graveside service will be held today at Glenwood Cemetery at 11 a.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

King falls at High Point

Brianna Dunbar scored 17 points for King, but High Point outscored the Tornado 41-22 in the second half to claim a 76-56 exhibition win.

Desiree Bates added 10 points for King. Ryleigh Fritz had six rebounds and Madison Worley (Virginia High) swiped four steals for the 5-2 Tornado.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Tennessee-Virginia Shootout tickets on sale

Tickets for the Tennessee-Virginia boys basketball shootout slated for tonight and Saturday at Viking Hall are $8 apiece and can be purchased online or at the gate.

Four Tennessee schools – Tennessee High, Sullivan East, Volunteer and Unicoi County – will compete against a quartet of Virginia schools that includes defending Class 2 state champion Union, along with Class 3 state runner-up Abingdon, along Gate City and Wise County Central.

LATE WEDNESDAY

PRO BASKETBALL

McClung gets double-double

Mac McClung is making plays and as a result the South Bay Lakers are winning games.

The former Gate City High School star recorded his first double-double as a pro with 17 points and 10 assists in South Bay’s 139-120 G League victory over the homestanding Salt Lake City Stars on Wednesday night.

McClung also had three rebounds, one steal, one block and four turnovers as South Bay improved to 7-1 and held its lead in the G League’s West Division.

It was his first double-double since his days at Gate City as he never had won over the course of 79 collegiate games with Georgetown and Texas Tech.

The 6-foot-2 rookie guard is averaging 20.0 points, 5.5 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game and will be back on the court and will return to the court Friday against the Stockton Kings.

Eight of the nine players who suited up for South Bay scored in double digits with Mason Jones (Arkansas) leading the way with 30 points.

Tags

