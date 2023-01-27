 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Cootie Browns
Local Briefs

Local Briefs: King men's volleyball wins in marathon

  • 0
King University logo

King logo 

MEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

King wins in Georgia

Jackson Carroll had 21 kills and six digs and Warren Davis added 19 kills and 14 digs in leading King to a hard-fought five-set 23-25, 25-22, 29-27, 17-25, 19-17 non-conference road victory at Fort Valley State on Friday.

Kellan Kennedy added 17 kills for the Tornado, which improved to 3-7 on the season. Jack Sarnowski contributed 64 assists and seven digs, Justin Sawyer tallied nine digs and Gabriel Cabanzon added eight digs.

MEN’S COLLEGE WRESTLING

Crusaders pin Tornado

Trent Mahoney (157 pounds), Bob Perkins (165), Clint Morrisette (174) and Jacob Telles (285) each won matches in King’s 26-15 loss at Belmont Abbey.

King (8-9, 3-5 SACC) will Emmanuel and Limestone on Tuesday at the Student Center Complex.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Watch Now: Related Video

IOC to allow Russian athletes to compete In 2024 Olympics

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts