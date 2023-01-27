Local Briefs: King men's volleyball wins in marathon

MEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
King wins in Georgia
Jackson Carroll had 21 kills and six digs and Warren Davis added 19 kills and 14 digs in leading King to a hard-fought five-set 23-25, 25-22, 29-27, 17-25, 19-17 non-conference road victory at Fort Valley State on Friday.
Kellan Kennedy added 17 kills for the Tornado, which improved to 3-7 on the season. Jack Sarnowski contributed 64 assists and seven digs, Justin Sawyer tallied nine digs and Gabriel Cabanzon added eight digs.
MEN’S COLLEGE WRESTLING
Crusaders pin Tornado
Trent Mahoney (157 pounds), Bob Perkins (165), Clint Morrisette (174) and Jacob Telles (285) each won matches in King’s 26-15 loss at Belmont Abbey.
King (8-9, 3-5 SACC) will Emmanuel and Limestone on Tuesday at the Student Center Complex.