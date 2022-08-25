LOCAL BRIEFS: King men's soccer plays to draw with Mountain Lions

COLLEGE MEN’S SOCCER

King, Concord play to draw

Pedro Herrera and Weston Joyner scored goals in the season opener for King, which played to a draw at Concord on Thursday in Beckley, W.Va.

All the scoring came in the second half. Jack Hyatt served as goalkeeper for the Tornado.

King (0-0-1) will host Mars Hill on Wednesday.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S SOCCER

King flogged by Pioneers

It was a tough opening game for the King women’s soccer team, dropping a 7-0 home decision to Tusculum.

Mackenzie Winters had the lone shot, for the Tornado, which outscored 3-0 in the first half and 4-0 after the break.

Bailey Bylotas had two goals for Tusculum.

King (0-1) will host Nova Southeastern on Sept. 1.