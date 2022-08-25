 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LOCAL BRIEFS: King men's soccer plays to draw with Mountain Lions

  • Updated
  • 0
COLLEGE MEN’S SOCCER

King, Concord play to draw

Pedro Herrera and Weston Joyner scored goals in the season opener for King, which played to a draw at Concord on Thursday in Beckley, W.Va.

All the scoring came in the second half. Jack Hyatt served as goalkeeper for the Tornado.

King (0-0-1) will host Mars Hill on Wednesday.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S SOCCER

King flogged by Pioneers

It was a tough opening game for the King women’s soccer team, dropping a 7-0 home decision to Tusculum.

Mackenzie Winters had the lone shot, for the Tornado, which outscored 3-0 in the first half and 4-0 after the break.

Bailey Bylotas had two goals for Tusculum.

King (0-1) will host Nova Southeastern on Sept. 1.

