LOCAL BRIEFS: King men's basketball picked 10th in Conference Carolinas
LOCAL BRIEFS: King men's basketball picked 10th in Conference Carolinas

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

King picked 10th in Conference Carolinas

The King men’s basketball team has been picked 10th out of 13 teams in the Conference Carolinas preseason poll, released on Thursday.

Emmanuel, led by returning player of the year KJ Jones II, is the pick to repeat as league champs, followed by Belmont Abbey and league newcomer UNC Pembroke. All three schools received first place votes.

King, which will be led for a second season by head coach Jason Gillespie, returns Tennessee High graduate Michael Mays, Darron Howard and MJ Foust, from a squad that finished 6-12 last season.

King opens its season on Nov. 13 against UVa-Wise in the Conference Carolinas/South Atlantic Conference Challenge at Carson-Newman.

AUTO RACING

BMS to host ARCA Series in 2022

Bristol Motor Speedway will host another ARCA Menards Series race on Sept. 15 next season. The event will kick off a sprint to the championship contested on three half-mile ovals. #NASCAR

PREP FOOTBALL: Twin Springs one step closer to Cumberland title
Sports News

PREP FOOTBALL: Twin Springs one step closer to Cumberland title

  • Updated

By taking care of business on Tuesday night, the Twin Springs Titans set the stage for a titanic showdown on Friday at Thomas Walker. Eli McCoy scored all three times he carried the ball in the first half to highlight a 34-0 victory over the Castlewood Blue Devils, putting Twin Springs within one win of its first Cumberland District title since 1995. 

PREP ROUNDUP: Virginia High blanks Lebanon, 35-0
Sports News

PREP ROUNDUP: Virginia High blanks Lebanon, 35-0

  • Updated

Brody Jones completed 13 of 20 passes for 180 yards and four scores Tuesday as the Virginia High Bearcats rolled to a 35-0 win over Lebanon in prep football action at Gene Malcolm Stadium...Tanner Atkins ran for 134 yards in Hurley's 36-13 loss to Van, W.Va...Adie Ratcliffe (Virginia High), Josie Sheets (Chilhowie), Taylor Clay (Eastside), Tenley Jackson (Thomas Walker) and Ellie Butcher (Richlands) paced their schools to tournament volleyball wins. 

