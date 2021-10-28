LOCAL BRIEFS: King men's basketball picked 10th in Conference Carolinas

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

King picked 10th in Conference Carolinas

The King men’s basketball team has been picked 10th out of 13 teams in the Conference Carolinas preseason poll, released on Thursday.

Emmanuel, led by returning player of the year KJ Jones II, is the pick to repeat as league champs, followed by Belmont Abbey and league newcomer UNC Pembroke. All three schools received first place votes.

King, which will be led for a second season by head coach Jason Gillespie, returns Tennessee High graduate Michael Mays, Darron Howard and MJ Foust, from a squad that finished 6-12 last season.

King opens its season on Nov. 13 against UVa-Wise in the Conference Carolinas/South Atlantic Conference Challenge at Carson-Newman.

AUTO RACING

BMS to host ARCA Series in 2022

Bristol Motor Speedway will host another ARCA Menards Series race on Sept. 15 next season. The event will kick off a sprint to the championship contested on three half-mile ovals. #NASCAR