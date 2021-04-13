LOCAL BRIEFS: King men volley to Conference Carolinas semifinals

MEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

King volleys to Conference Carolinas semis

Joshua Kim had 11 kills and Diego Marcano added eight kills and 10 digs to lead King to a 25-21, 27-25, 25-20 Conference Carolinas quarterfinal victory at Barton on Tuesday night.

Aaron Milstead added seven blocks and five kills, JT Deppe dished out 31 assists and Noah Melendez tallied 10 digs for the Tornado (12-12), who will host top-seed Mount Olive in the tourney semifinals on Saturday.

Deppe claims C/C award

King University’s JT Deppe has been selected as the Conference Carolinas Specialist of the Week.

Deppe broke his own three-set school record with 46 assists in the Tornado’s Conference Carolinas tournament opening victory over Lees-McRae. Deppe had 42 assists in a win over the Bobcats two days earlier.

Deppe had a double-double last Tuesday against Lees-McRae, contributing 13 digs with his 42 assists.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Railsplitters sweep King

Tinsley Thompson had a double and drove in two run

and Rikkelle Miller added a home run and drove in two runs of her own, but King dropped a pair of close non-conference contests to No. 8 Lincoln Memorial 4-3 and 3-2.

Peyton Day also had two hits for King (20-12), while Ridgeview graduate Nikole Counts (Ridgeview) and Carly Turner took narrow losses in the circle.

Lincoln Memorial improved to 31-4 on the season.