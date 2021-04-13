LOCAL BRIEFS: King men volley to Conference Carolinas semifinals

King volleys to Conference Carolinas semis
Joshua Kim had 11 kills and Diego Marcano added eight kills and 10 digs to lead King to a 25-21, 27-25, 25-20 Conference Carolinas quarterfinal victory at Barton on Tuesday night.
Aaron Milstead added seven blocks and five kills, JT Deppe dished out 31 assists and Noah Melendez tallied 10 digs for the Tornado (12-12), who will host top-seed Mount Olive in the tourney semifinals on Saturday.
Deppe claims C/C award
King University’s JT Deppe has been selected as the Conference Carolinas Specialist of the Week.
Deppe broke his own three-set school record with 46 assists in the Tornado’s Conference Carolinas tournament opening victory over Lees-McRae. Deppe had 42 assists in a win over the Bobcats two days earlier.
Deppe had a double-double last Tuesday against Lees-McRae, contributing 13 digs with his 42 assists.
Railsplitters sweep King
Tinsley Thompson had a double and drove in two run
and Rikkelle Miller added a home run and drove in two runs of her own, but King dropped a pair of close non-conference contests to No. 8 Lincoln Memorial 4-3 and 3-2.
Peyton Day also had two hits for King (20-12), while Ridgeview graduate Nikole Counts (Ridgeview) and Carly Turner took narrow losses in the circle.
Lincoln Memorial improved to 31-4 on the season.
King falls at Lees-McRae
The Bobcats pushed across the goal in the 110th minute to defeat King in the regular season finale.
King (2-5-1, 2-4-1) took 13 shots in the loss. Dalton Gammon had eight saves for the Tornado, who will host a Conference Carolinas tournament pool play match on April 21.
COLLEGE GOLF
Season ends for King women
Sasha Gardiner finished 25th in the Conference Carolinas Women’s Golf Championship that concluded on Tuesday at Carolina Country Club in Spartanburg, S.C.
Gardiner placed 25th with three-day total of 255, ending her tournament with an 82. Riley Grunewald finished with a 257, including a career-low 75 in the final round. Morgan Powers had a 281 for the Tornado.
E&H men finished 7th
Christofer Schaff finished in a tie for seventh in the Mountain Empire Intercollegiate which concluded on Tuesday at Elizabethton Golf Club in Elizabethton, Tenn.
E&H placed in a tie for seventh as the only non-scholarship program in the field.
Roger McClanahan placed 28th for the Wasps, who will compete in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference Championships on April 25-26 at Bryant Park in Browns Summit, N.C.
NFF Hall of Fame sets date for ribbon cutting
The National Football Foundation’s Mountain Empire Chapter’s Hall of Fame’s official opening will be held on Monday, April 26, at Meadowview Conference Resort and Convention Center in Kingsport at 4 p.m.
Guided tours of the facility will be offered following the ribbon cutting. The space for the much-anticipated local Hall of Fame will celebrate the rich legacy of high school football in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.
and Western North Carolina.