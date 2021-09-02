LOCAL BRIEFS: King men open soccer season with win

Mate Lengyel and Joshua Sanchez scored as King University opened the season with a 2-0 victory over the Concord Mountain Lions. Dalton Gammon was in goal for the shutout.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
E&H wins thriller
Camilla Dobraniecki supplied the lone goal as Emory & Henry opened the season with a 1-0 defeat of Brevard.
The game-winner came at the 21:50 mark of the first half, with Grace Williams collecting the assist.
Natalie Capone made two saves to earn the shutout.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
E&H records first victory
Carley Williams collected 12 kills as Emory & Henry took a 25-19, 22-25, 25-18, 25-15 victory at Brevard.
Marissa Snapp (14 assists), Camden Jones (18 digs) and Hannah Watson (10 kills) also played well for E&H.