LOCAL BRIEFS: King men claim Conference Carolinas golf title

MEN’S COLLEGE GOLF

King claims Conference Carolinas golf title

Alex Bradford fired a final day 69 and Samuel Trueba and Luis Garcia Jimenez added 71s, lifting King to a five-under 283 to capture the Conference Carolinas men’s golf title at Cutter Creek Golf Club in Snow Hill, N.C.

King, which was in fifth place after the second round, finished three strokes better than Barton. Bradford and Perez, who finished in an overall tie for sixth, and Ashmund Norum, who placed ninth, all earned all-tournament honors.

King will play in the NCAA Southeast Regional on May 5-7 at Kinderlou Forest Golf Club in Valdosta, Ga.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Dye’s fly lifts King to victory

John Battle graduate Haylee Dye’s sacrifice fly scored Lauren Lawson in the bottom of the seventh innig to lift King to a 6-5 non-conference victory over Lee University.

Peyton Day had two hits and Carly Turner drove in two runs for the Tornado. Nikole Counts (Ridgeview) picked up the win for the Tornado (27-15).

Lee pushed across a run in the top of the eighth to earn an opening game 5-4 win over the Tornado. Camryn Haag had two hits and Tinsley Thompson scored two runs for King. Marleigh Duncan (Union) took the loss in relief.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Reagan stars despite E&H loss to Quakers

Will Reagan hit a three-run home run and drove in two runs each with a double and single to finish with seven RBIs, but Guilford outlasted the Wasps 12-9.

Sullivan East graduate Eli Milhorn had two hits, including a double, and scored twice for the Wasps (7-21). Kolby Anderson and McCray Sawyers scored two runs each.

Guilford (9-16) scored 12 runs in the opening five innings and held on for the win.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Four Hokies announce their future plans

Virginia Tech could lose even more from its ACC tournament championship team.

According to The Roanoke Times, starting guard Nahiem Alleyne and backup center John Ojiako have entered the transfer portal. In addition, starting center Keve Aluma and power forward Justyn Mutts have declared for the NBA draft. They will, however, retain their eligibility for a possible return for a sixth year of college basketball.