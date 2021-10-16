 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LOCAL BRIEFS: King mashes Mount Olive in volleyball
0 comments

LOCAL BRIEFS: King mashes Mount Olive in volleyball

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
kign

Julie Ward’s 15-kill, 17-dig masterpiece helped the King University Tornado take a 25-23, 25-23, 13-25, 25-22 Conference Carolinas win over Mount Olive.

The Tornado (13-8, 8-2) also received 27 assists from former Abingdon High School star Katie Harless.

Coker overpowers UVa-Wise

Coker collected a 25-15, 25-18, 25-14 win over the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.

UVa-Wise (4-15) got an eight-dig, five-kill, two-ace performance from Tennessee High graduate Adison Minor.

MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER

King plays to tie

Mate Lengyel’s goal in the 33th minute accounted for King University’s goal as the Tornado battled North Greenville to a 1-1 draw. King is 2-6-2.

E&H falls to Carolina U.

Cesar Tobar Monge Jr. and Nino Egli scored goals for Emory & Henry College, but it wasn’t enough as the Wasps suffered a 5-2 setback to Carolina University. E&H is now 2-8.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER

King falls to 3-8

King University managed just three shots in a 3-0 loss to North Greenville. The Tornado is now 3-8.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL Week 6 Market: Will weather be a factor?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

LOCALS IN THE PROS: McClung waived, joins G League’s Lakers
Sports News

LOCALS IN THE PROS: McClung waived, joins G League’s Lakers

  • Updated

Mac McClung will begin the 2021-22 season with the Lakers, just not the team in Los Angeles. Jovan Buha of The Athletic reported on Wednesday that the L.A. Lakers waived McClung and that the former Gate City High School star will join the South Bay Lakers, the NBA team’s affiliate in the G League.

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts