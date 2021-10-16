LOCAL BRIEFS: King mashes Mount Olive in volleyball

Julie Ward’s 15-kill, 17-dig masterpiece helped the King University Tornado take a 25-23, 25-23, 13-25, 25-22 Conference Carolinas win over Mount Olive.
The Tornado (13-8, 8-2) also received 27 assists from former Abingdon High School star Katie Harless.
Coker overpowers UVa-Wise
Coker collected a 25-15, 25-18, 25-14 win over the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.
UVa-Wise (4-15) got an eight-dig, five-kill, two-ace performance from Tennessee High graduate Adison Minor.
MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
King plays to tie
Mate Lengyel’s goal in the 33th minute accounted for King University’s goal as the Tornado battled North Greenville to a 1-1 draw. King is 2-6-2.
E&H falls to Carolina U.
Cesar Tobar Monge Jr. and Nino Egli scored goals for Emory & Henry College, but it wasn’t enough as the Wasps suffered a 5-2 setback to Carolina University. E&H is now 2-8.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
King falls to 3-8
King University managed just three shots in a 3-0 loss to North Greenville. The Tornado is now 3-8.