LOCAL BRIEFS: King loses at Bluefield State
LOCAL BRIEFS: King loses at Bluefield State

  Updated
Despite a 25-point, five-rebound performance from Tennessee High graduate Michael Mays, the King University Tornado suffered a 94-87 non-conference men’s basketball loss at Bluefield State on Friday.

Bluefield State (1-1) placed five scorers in double figures and King (0-2) never led in the second half. Josh Releford added 22 points in the loss for the Tornado.

ETSU could be without leading scorer for Furman

East Tennessee State junior Lederrius Brewer is doubtful due to a COVID-19 reclimation period for Saturday’s key Southern Conference contest at Furman.

According to a press release, Brewer will continue to complete further testing and those results will determine his return to the team.

Brewer is leading ETSU in scoring at 16.3 points per game.

COLLEGE ATHLETICS

King expands no fans policy to Feb. 1

King University has extended its policy of allowing only essential personnel at home athletic events through at least Feb. 1 due to the continued prevalence of COVID-19 in the region.

The date had originally been set for Jan. 19.

All Tornado home games will be streamed on the Tornado Sports Network as part of the Conference Carolinas Digital Network.

