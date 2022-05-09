LOCAL BRIEFS: King gets fourth seed in softball

King University will play regional rival Lincoln Memorial on Thursday in Anderson, South Carolina, as Southeast Regional play begins in the NCAA Division II national softball tournament.
The Tornado are seeded fourth and faces No. 5 LMU at 2:30 p.m. Top-seeded Anderson and eighth-seeded Francis Marion are also in the portion of the bracket that will be played in South Carolina.
Lenoir-Rhyne, Wingate, North Georgia and Carson-Newman are in the other Southeast Regional bracket in Hickory, North Carolina.
King (41-15) has reeled off 15 consecutive victories and swept the Conference Carolinas regular-season and tournament titles. King split a doubleheader with Lincoln Memorial (35-18) in February with an 8-3 loss and a 13-5 victory.
This is the third NCAA Division II national tournament berth in program history for the Bristol school.
PROFESSIONAL FOOTBALL
CFL team signs former UVa-Wise star
Devin Heckstall, a former wide receiver at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise, signed with the Canadian Football League’s Edmonton Elks on Monday.
Heckstall had 42 catches for 751 yards and six touchdowns in 2021 for UVa-Wise and also completed one of his three pass attempts for 13 yards. He played one season for the Highland Cavaliers after transferring from Utah State.