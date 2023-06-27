COLLEGE BASS FISHING

Despite motor issues, the tandem took the top spot by nearly one pound over 61 other boats.

Lawson, a senior from Lee High School in Jonesboro, and McClaskey, a senior from Elizabethton High School, lost their moto in the first hour of competition, forcing the pair to troll from that spot the remainder of the day. Not a problem, as the duo caught their limit of five fish and weighed in at 19 pounds, seven ounces to win the tournament.