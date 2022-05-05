LOCAL BRIEFS: King falls to Crusaders, drops to Conference Carolinas tourney elimination round

COLLEGE BASEBALL
Crusaders kick King to elimination round
Truman Roper homered and Lebanon graduate Preston Steele doubled, but King dropped an 8-3 Conference Carolinas tournament decision to top-seeded North Greeneville in Wilson, N.C.
North Greenville scored all eight of its runs between the third and sixth innings.
Tennessee High graduate Davis Hall had a hit for King (24-21), while Steele and Zachary Thomas had two hits apiece for the Tornado.
Jakob Brown took the loss on the mound.
King will play an elimination game today against No. 2 North Carolina Pembroke today at 11 a.m.
COLLEGE GOLF
King 15th, Trueba 8th in NCAA regional play
King University is currently in a tie for 15th at the NCAA Division II South/Southeast Regional Championship being held at Kinderlou Golf Club in Valdosta, Ga.
People are also reading…
Samuel Trueba led the 10-seeded Tornado with six birdies and three bogeys to finish with a 3-under 69. He was in a tie for 8th, trailing Muhammad Afif Mohd Fathi of Barton, who finished with a 7-under 65.
Alex Bradford, Asmund Norum and Jose Luis Garcia Jimenzez were 2-over 74 after the opening round of the three-day event. Jeffrey Perez fired a 3-over 75 for the Tornado, which finished with a 3-over 291.
West Georgia and Delta State were tied for first place with a 12-under 276.
King is making its first-ever NCAA regional appearance, having by winning the Conference Carolinas tournament championship last month.