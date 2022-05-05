 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LOCAL BRIEFS: King falls to Crusaders, drops to Conference Carolinas tourney elimination round

  • Updated
King University logo

King logo 

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Crusaders kick King to elimination round

Truman Roper homered and Lebanon graduate Preston Steele doubled, but King dropped an 8-3 Conference Carolinas tournament decision to top-seeded North Greeneville in Wilson, N.C.

North Greenville scored all eight of its runs between the third and sixth innings.

Tennessee High graduate Davis Hall had a hit for King (24-21), while Steele and Zachary Thomas had two hits apiece for the Tornado.

Jakob Brown took the loss on the mound.

King will play an elimination game today against No. 2 North Carolina Pembroke today at 11 a.m.

COLLEGE GOLF

King 15th, Trueba 8th in NCAA regional play

King University is currently in a tie for 15th at the NCAA Division II South/Southeast Regional Championship being held at Kinderlou Golf Club in Valdosta, Ga.

Samuel Trueba led the 10-seeded Tornado with six birdies and three bogeys to finish with a 3-under 69. He was in a tie for 8th, trailing Muhammad Afif Mohd Fathi of Barton, who finished with a 7-under 65.

Alex Bradford, Asmund Norum and Jose Luis Garcia Jimenzez were 2-over 74 after the opening round of the three-day event. Jeffrey Perez fired a 3-over 75 for the Tornado, which finished with a 3-over 291.

West Georgia and Delta State were tied for first place with a 12-under 276.

King is making its first-ever NCAA regional appearance, having by winning the Conference Carolinas tournament championship last month.

