COLLEGE SOFTBALL

King falls in NCAA opener

Jessica Campbell had two hits in King’s 8-0 loss at North Georgia in the Tornado’s opening game at the NCAA Division II Southeast Regional on Thursday afternoon in Dahlonega, Ga.

Campbell had the only two hits for the Tornado (35-23) against Kristin Davis, who improved to 16-1 for the Nighthawks (55-6), which entered as the second ranked team in NCAA Division II softball.

North Georgia jumped out early on Madison Walter, scoring three runs in the first inning.

King will play an elimination game today against Lincoln Memorial at 2:30 p.m. The Railsplitters fell to Columbus State 3-1 on Thursday.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Boyd joins the Bucs East Tennessee State has announced that 6-foot-5 forward Karon Boyd will transfer to play for the Buccaneers from USC-Aiken.

In his one season at NCAA Division II USC Aiken, Boyd averaged 11.2 points and 5.6 rebounds in 27.5 minutes per game. He started in all 33 games where he shot 48 percent from the field and was a 72 percent free throw shooter.

The Pacers won 24 games, falling to Lincoln Memorial in the NCAA Division II Sweet 16, marking the program’s best finish in nearly 10 years.

Boyd led Cannon High School in Concord, N.C. to the Class 4-A state championship as a junior.