LOCAL BRIEFS: King falls in Conference Carolinas tourney

Francis Marion scored 52 second-half points in taking a 90-83 win over King University in the first round of the Conference Carolinas Championship on Sunday in Mount Olive, North Carolina.

Lees-McRae took an 80-73 win over Chowan in Sunday’s other game.

Francis Marion advances to meet Mount Olive today while Lees-McRae goes against Barton.

King was tied with Francis Marion at 67-67 with 6:30 left in the game, but the Patriots outscored the Tornado 23-16 the rest of the way en route to the win.

Alex Cole led Francis Marion (13-14, 10-14) with 26 points.

Michael Mays paced King (14-15, 11-13) with 23 points. Isaiah Curry had 12 points and 12 rebounds for King.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

King hosts Francis Marion

King University will host Francis Marion tonight at 7 o’clock in the second round of the Conference Carolinas Championship.

Francis Marion advanced with a 57-31 first-round win over North Greenville Sunday at King. Emmanuel was a first-round winner downing Lees-McRae, 72-57, and will take on host UNC Pembroke tonight.

The Tornado earned a first-round bye.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

King takes pair of wins

Camryn Haag collected four hits and drove in five runs to lead King University to wins over Queens University and Emory & Henry on Sunday in the King Invitational.

Haag connected for a two-run home run in the Tornado’s 4-3 win over Queens (9-10) and had a pair of hits and drove in three runs in King’s 9-7 win over the Wasps (10-5).

Haley Mullins (Wise County Central) earned the first game win going five innings and scattering nine hits.

Rikkelle Miller had three hits for King (9-5) against Queens.

Emily Scaggs and Morgan Silvis each had two hits and two RBIs for Emory & Henry.

