LOCAL BRIEFS: King expected to contend in Conference Carolinas volleyball

The King University women’s volleyball team was picked second in the Conference Carolinas preseason poll that was released on Friday.

Emmanuel was picked to win the league, picking up five of 11 first place votes. King, which opens its season on Feb. 3 at Lees-McRae, will be led this season by Julie Ward, Kayley Holtzclaw and Brittney Ramsey.

Mount Olive received six of eight first place votes to earn favorite status among the men’s volleyball teams. Barton was second, followed by King in third. Expected to pace King this season are Joshua Kim, Suetonius Harris and JT Deppe. King opens on Jan. 22 against Grand Canyon in a tournament at St. Francis (Pa.).

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Thursday Games

Lady Vols improve to 3-1

Rae Burrell canned six 3s to finish with 26 points and also dished out seven assists to lead Tennessee to a 90-53 win over Furman.

Jordan Walker added 14 points for Tennessee (3-1), which will visit Texas on Sunday.

Furman (1-3), which was outscored 21-4 in the fourth quarter, was led by Tierra Hodges with 17 points.