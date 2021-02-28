LOCAL BRIEFS: King, Erskine women play to a draw in soccer

King University (0-1-1, 0-1-1) and Erskine College (1-0-1, 1-0-1) played to a Conference Carolinas draw ending at 0-0 on Sunday on the Tornado’s pitch.

Shenandoah edges E&H

Shenandoah University (1-0, 1-0) scored a pair of second half goals to take a 2-1 Old Dominion Athletic Conference win over Emory & Henry (0-2, 0-2) on Sunday in Winchester, Virginia.

The lone score for the Wasps was by Callie McMurray (Gate City).

MEN’S SOCCER

Erskine edges King

Erskine College (1-0, 1-0) scored on a penalty shot early in taking a 1-0 Conference Carolinas win over the Tornado (1-2, 1-1) on Sunday.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

ETSU wins pair in tourney

East Tennessee State took a pair of wins Sunday in the Wings ETC. Classic downing South Carolina State, 8-0, in the first game and coming back in the second game to down USC Upstate, 5-3, in Spartanburg, South Carolina.