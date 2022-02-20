LOCAL BRIEFS: King edges Emmanuel in baseball

Jack Flanagan smacked a three-run home run in the eighth inning to lead King University to an 8-7 Conference Carolinas win over Emmanuel (6-8, 1-2) on Sunday at home.
Jakob Brown earned the win for the Tornado (5-3, 2-1) going seven innings and scattering five hits with seven strikeouts. Davis Hall (Tennessee High) added two RBIs in the win.
UVa-Wise, E&H split twinbill
Regional rivals Emory & Henry and the University of Virginia’s College at Wise split a high-scoring doubleheader on Sunday.
Eli Milhorn (Sullivan East) went 3-for-4 with three RBIs as E&H cruised to a 13-4 win in the opener, while Justin Reed (Twin Springs) homered twice for UVa-Wise in a 9-6 triumph in the nightcap.
UVa-Wise is 3-6, while E&H is now 2-5.
Bucs down Northern Kentucky
Hunter Loyd fanned 10 over five innings as East Tennessee State (3-0) took a 14-3 win over Northern Kentucky (0-3) on Sunday.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
French stars in SWCC win
Liyah French (Holston) made six 3-pointers in scoring 24 points as Southwest Virginia Community College rolled to an 86-57 win over Johnston Community College.
Ta’Mya Robertson (21 points), Taylor Wilson (14 points) and Lexi Campbell (10 points) also played well for the Flying Eagles.