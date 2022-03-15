LOCAL BRIEFS: King, E&H baseball drop decisions

COLLEGE BASEBALL
King falls to Braves
Jarrett Backus had two hits, including a double, and drove in two runs, but UNC Pembroke finished off a Conference Carolinas three-game sweep of the Tornado with an 8-2 win on Tuesday.
A pair of Tennessee High graduates contributed for King (9-9, 6-5), including Deric Graham who had one of the Tornado’s five hits. Bodhi Baker pitched 2/3rd of an inning in the loss.
Mountain Lions roar past Wasps
Jared Foley and Hayden Milley had three hits each in Emory & Henry’s 6-3 home loss to Concord.
Milley had two doubles, while Nathan Treadway and Sean Davis-Cherry had a double apiece for the Wasps (3-10). Justin Day took the loss in relief for the Wasps.
ETSU topples Highlanders
Ashton King, Jared Palatino and Bryce Hodge each doubled and combined for six RBIs to lead ETSU (11-3) to an 11-4 home win over Radford.
People are also reading…
Matt Bollenbacher picked up the win for the Buccaneers.
Tanner Barrs (Abingdon) was 0-for-4 for the Highlanders.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
UVa-Wise splits twinbill
Mady Buchanan, Sarah Barrett and Mallory McKnight homered as the University of Virginia’s College at Wise earned a 6-4 win over Newberry in the second game of a South Atlantic Conference doubleheader.
UVa-Wise (11-7, 3-5) suffered an 11-0 loss in the opener as Kaylee Jones (Eastside) and Alexis Miles had the team’s only hits.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Vencill inks with Bluefield
Richlands senior football player Shane Vencill committed on Tuesday to continue his education and football career at Bluefield University.
COLLEGE ACROBATICS & TUMBLING
O’Dea claims honors
King University’s Hannah O’Dea has been was selected Conference Carolinas Athlete of the Week following her Acrobatics and Tumbling performance against West Liberty.
O’Dea helped the 10th-ranked Tornado defeat 11th-ranked West Liberty last week by competing in 10 heats as a top and tumbler. She helped King match a program-high score of 9.90 in the compulsory pyramid as King scored 37.65 in the event, their second highest in program history. She also helped the Tornado set season-highs in compulsory acro and toss.
COLLEGE GOLF
Sararat leads King to 5th place finish
Kornbongkoat Sararat finished in the top 10 for the fourth time this season, bringing home an eighth-place finish to lead the King University women’s golf team to a fifth-place finish at the Emmanuel Spring Preview.
Sararat carded an 84 in the first round before shooting 76 on day two to finish with a total of 160, Sasha Gardner followed with a 166.