COLLEGE SOFTBALL

King claims Conference

Carolinas title

Savana Luper won her 12th game of the season, allowing six hits and striking out seven in King’s 8-0 Conference Carolinas second game victory over North Carolina Pembroke, clinching the Tornado’s second straight outright league title and third in program history. Union graduate Marleigh Duncan finished the game in the circle for King (31-20, 16-6). John Battle graduate Haylee Dye and Jessica Campbell had triples for the Tornado. Campbell scored three runs. Lauren Lawson had two hits and joined Carly Turner with two RBIs.

Madison Walter got her 11th win in a 1-0 first game win over the Braves. She struck out seven and allowed just three hits. Lauren Lawson drove in the game’s lone run with an RBI-single in the first inning. Lawson had two of King’s four hits. King will look to defend its Conference Carolinas tournament championship beginning on Thursday in Duncan, S.C.

Wasps dig past Limestone Morgan Silvis hit a two-run first inning home run and Avery Adkins made it stand by scattering six hits and striking out six in Emory & Henry’s 2-1 South Atlantic Conference second game home win over Limestone. Mackenzie Williams had the two other hits for the Wasps (21-16, 16-8).

Patrick Henry graduate Julia Street singled home Rachel Hill to lift the Wasps to a 5-4 eight inning opening game home win over Limestone. Lydia Taylor homered, Emily Scaggs had two hits and two runs and Williams drove in a pair of runs. Adkins struck out five and scattered seven hits to pick up the win.

Cavs finish on high note Sarah Barrett had three hits, including a home run, drove in three runs and scored two more as the University of Virginia’s College at Wise swept past Mars Hill with a 7-4 second game road win over the Lions. Lebanon graduate Kara Long had two hits, including a double, and fellow Lebanon grad Alivia Nolley scattered six hits and struck out five to pick up the win.

UVa-Wise (11-31, 6-18) completed its season with a sweep of Mars Hill, winning the opening game 3-1 behind five-hit pitching and nine strikeouts by McKenna Falwell. Bayleigh Allison (Wise County Central), Mallory McKnight, Brie Frazier and Long has two hits apiece.

MEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

King meets Crusaders for C/C title

Warren Davis had 15 kills and Jack Sarnowski dished out 32 assists to lead King to a 25-17, 25-21, 25-21 Conference Carolinas tournament semifinal home win over Erskine.

Kellan Kennedy added nine kills and AJ Drooker had six kills and six digs for King (15-15), which hosts top-seeded North Greenville (19-7) for the championship tonight at 6:30 p.m. Jackson Carroll also had four kills and four digs for the Tornado. Jack Sawyer added seven digs in the win.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

King grounds Hawks

Chase Hilliard’s three-run home run highlighted a five-run second inning to lift King a 7-4 second game win and a three-game Conference Carolinas home sweep of Chowan. Junior Renwick had three hits and scored twice, while Tennessee High grad Davis Hall contributed a double. Jacob Brown and Christian Walzak combined to allow 15 hits, but just four runs. Brown struck out nine in seven innings.

Hall drove in three runs and scored three more and Renwick had two doubles, a single, two RBIs and two runs scored in King’s 16-2 opening game win over Chowan. J.T. Foster homered and was one of four Tornado with two RBIs apiece, a quartet that included Lebanon grad Preston Steele, along with Matthew Swartz and Hilliard. Drew Moore picked up the win, allowing six hits in a complete game effort.

UVa-Wise falls at Wingate

Eastside graduate Cole Harness tripled, doubled and scored a run in the University of Virginia’s College at Wise’s 8-2 South Atlantic Conference road loss at Wingate.

UVa-Wise (15-31, 4-18), which will conclude its season in a twinbill today at Wingate, had just four hits. Twin Springs grad Justin Reed and Nick Badgett had RBIs for the Cavs.

Wasps stung by Railsplitters

Noah Mazza had two hits and an RBI in Emory & Henry’s 7-1 South Atlantic Conference road loss at Lincoln Memorial.

Jared Foley, Jermie Greene Jr., Camden Bailey and Mason Lyda had singles for the Wasps.

Emory & Henry (12-33, 3-18) concludes its season today with a doubleheader with the Railsplitters.

Bulldogs bite Bucs

Travis Lott’s two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth inning lifted The Citadel to a 3-1 Southern Conference home win over East Tennessee State.

Cameron Sisneros, Jared Paladino and Cody Miller each singled for the only hits for ETSU (15-20, 2-8) against Sam Swygert. Miller walked and scored on a Garett Wallace fourth inning sacrifice fly for the Bucs. Colby Stuart pitched well in defeat, allowing eight hits and no walks.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Hokies add

Michigan State transfer

Virginia Tech women’s basketball program has plucked another Big Ten standout, Michigan State guard/forward Matilda Ekh out of the transfer portal, according to the Hokies’ Twitter account.

The 6-foot Ekh earned All-Big Ten honorable mention as a sophomore this year. She started 28 games and averaged 11.8 points and 27.5 minutes. The guard/forward sank a team-high 69 3-pointers this year. The Sweden native becomes the second player who earned All-Big Ten honorable mention last month to sign with the Hokies as a transfer. Forward Alanna Micheaux, who averaged 13.8 points and 7.9 rebounds as a Minnesota sophomore forward this year, signed with Virginia Tech earlier this week.