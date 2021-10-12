LOCAL BRIEFS: King burns Converse in 5 sets

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
King burns Converse in 5 sets
Hailee Blankenship (16), Brittney Ramsey (13) and Julie Ward (11) each had double figures in kills to lead the Tornado to a 19-25, 25-9, 25-19, 22-25, 15-12 Conference Carolinas victory at Converse on Tuesday night.
Abingdon’s Katie Harless (23) and Georgia Davis (20) combined for 43 assists for King (12-7, 7-2). Claire Wilson added 24 digs in the win.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S SOCCER
Wasps sting Blues
Camilla Dobraniecke and Lucy Dunlop scored a goal apiece to lead Emory & Henry to a 2-0 non-conference win at first-year program Bluefield State.
Helen Frazier added an assist for the Wasps (6-2-2). Natalie Capone had eight saves in goal.
Converse out-runs Tornado
Bella Crisci had three of King’s six shots on goal, but the Tornado dropped a 3-0 Conference Carolinas decision at Converse. Kristal Garcia had three saves for King (3-7, 2-5).
COLLEGE MEN’S SOCCER
E&H cursed by Salem
Louis Pereira-Scott scored, but the Wasps dropped a 2-1 decision at Salem University in West Virginia.
E&H (2-7), which led 1-0 at halftime, was blanked after the break. Derek Akers had six saves for the Wasps.
King falls to Converse
Converse scored two goals in a 24-second span to keep the Tornado (2-6-1, 0-6) 2-0.
Scott “acting head coach” at ETSU
ETSU announced on Sunday that David Casper was no longer the head coach of its men’s soccer team. A press release stated the associate head coach Josh Scott would serve as acting head coach.
ETSU was 3-4-3 with an 0-1-2 Southern Conference mark heading into Tuesday night’s match at Georgia State. The release said that a national search would begin to fill the vacancy.
COLLEGE GOLF
Tickle helps Bucs to 2nd tourney crown
Former Tennessee High standout Jack Tickle shot a three-round of 215 to held ETSU claim the Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate championship at the Blackthorn Club at The Ridges.
ETSU finished ahead of Louisville to win its second championship in the 23-year history of the event. Tickle, who finished tied for 38th with a 1-under par score, played the final 36 hours in 4-under.
Trueba leads Tornado on links