LOCAL BRIEFS: King burns Converse in 5 sets

E&H (2-7), which led 1-0 at halftime, was blanked after the break. Derek Akers had six saves for the Wasps.

King falls to Converse

Converse scored two goals in a 24-second span to keep the Tornado (2-6-1, 0-6) 2-0.

Scott “acting head coach” at ETSU

ETSU announced on Sunday that David Casper was no longer the head coach of its men’s soccer team. A press release stated the associate head coach Josh Scott would serve as acting head coach.

ETSU was 3-4-3 with an 0-1-2 Southern Conference mark heading into Tuesday night’s match at Georgia State. The release said that a national search would begin to fill the vacancy.

COLLEGE GOLF

Tickle helps Bucs to 2nd tourney crown

Former Tennessee High standout Jack Tickle shot a three-round of 215 to held ETSU claim the Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate championship at the Blackthorn Club at The Ridges.

ETSU finished ahead of Louisville to win its second championship in the 23-year history of the event. Tickle, who finished tied for 38th with a 1-under par score, played the final 36 hours in 4-under.