LOCAL BRIEFS: King basketball wins twice

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALLTornado blows past Barton
Darron Howard scored 24 points and added seven rebounds to lead King to an 89-80 Conference Carolinas home victory over Barton on Tuesday afternoon.
Connor Jordan added 14 points and J’Son Brooks had 13 for King (5-10, 4-9).
Wasps stung by Generals
Micah Banks scored 22 points and Robert Holliday Jr. added 19 points and 11 rebounds, but Emory & Henry fell to 0-5 with a 98-85 Old Dominion Athletic Conference loss at Washington and Lee.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALLKing wears down Converse
Brianna Dunbar led four King (7-6, 6-6) scorers in double figures with 17 points to help the Tornado avenge an earlier home loss to Converse.
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALLGame time changes for VHSL semifinals
Two of tonight’s five local VHSL state semifinal basketball games have been moved up an hour due to weather concerns.
The Liberty Christian at Abingdon boys game and the girl’s games between and Glenvar at Gate City will now start at 6 p.m. Parry McCluer and J.I. Burton boys were already slated for 6 p.m. The George Wythe at Honaker girls and Radford at Union boys are still scheduled for 7 p.m.
State swimming, wrestling postponed
The Class 1&2 Swimming championships scheduled for Thursday at the Christiansburg Aquatic Center have been postponed due to impending weather forecasts across the Commonwealth. No make-up date has been announced.
Class 3 Wrestling championships that involves Abingdon slated for Thursday at Salem Civic Center has also been postponed, with no make-up date announced.
Bluefield to be called Ridge Runners
In honor of Bluefield’s rich railroad history, the Bluefield Baseball Club has announced the new nickname for its Appalachian League college wood-bat team will be the Ridge Runners.
Princeton and Danville are the only two Appalachian League teams that haven’t released new nicknames.
King finishes season opner
Alex Bradford fired a three-day total of 218 to finish 21st in the Spring Kickoff at St. Augustine, Fla. The King men’s team placed 17th as a team.
Sasha Gardner placed 19th for the King women with a two-day total of 162 . King didn’t have enough players for a team score.