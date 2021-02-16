LOCAL BRIEFS: King basketball wins twice

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL Tornado blows past Barton

Darron Howard scored 24 points and added seven rebounds to lead King to an 89-80 Conference Carolinas home victory over Barton on Tuesday afternoon.

Connor Jordan added 14 points and J’Son Brooks had 13 for King (5-10, 4-9).

Wasps stung by Generals

Micah Banks scored 22 points and Robert Holliday Jr. added 19 points and 11 rebounds, but Emory & Henry fell to 0-5 with a 98-85 Old Dominion Athletic Conference loss at Washington and Lee.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL King wears down Converse

Brianna Dunbar led four King (7-6, 6-6) scorers in double figures with 17 points to help the Tornado avenge an earlier home loss to Converse.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL Game time changes for VHSL semifinals

Two of tonight’s five local VHSL state semifinal basketball games have been moved up an hour due to weather concerns.

The Liberty Christian at Abingdon boys game and the girl’s games between and Glenvar at Gate City will now start at 6 p.m. Parry McCluer and J.I. Burton boys were already slated for 6 p.m. The George Wythe at Honaker girls and Radford at Union boys are still scheduled for 7 p.m.