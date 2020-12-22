LOCAL BRIEFS: King basketball games to be livestreamed

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

King games to be livestreamed

Masters Entertainment Group, a local television production company, will livestream King University Men’s & Women’s Basketball home games this season, according to a King press release.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, attendance at King home games will be limited.

Live webcasts will be available through the Master’s TV Network, www.kingtornado.com, and on the Conference Carolinas Digital Network. Conference Carolinas road games will also be available on the Conference Carolinas Digital Network and at www.kingtornado.com. All broadcasts will be available free of charge.

“This will be a significant upgrade to our live webcasts,” said King University Director of Athletics David Hicks. “Master’s Entertainment will provide a professional broadcast and allow fans to watch the Tornado with many of the perks you see on ESPN on a Saturday afternoon.”

The Tornado will tip off the season on Wednesday, January 13 vs. Emmanuel College in the Conference Carolinas opener for both teams.