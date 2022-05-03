LOCAL BRIEFS: King baseball faces must-win scenario

COLLEGE BASEBALL
King in must-win scenario
The King University baseball team will face Francis Marion in a Conference Carolinas baseball tournament elimination game in Wilson, N.C. at 11 a.m.
Sixth-seeded King (23-20) must win to extend its season, with its reward being top-seeded North Greenville in the first round of double-elimination action on Thursday.
King took 2-of-3 games from Francis Marion (29-18) last weekend.
Moore earns first-team honors
King senior southpaw hurler Drew Moore has been chosen as a Conference Carolinas first-team honoree, posting a 7-3 record with a 3.77 ERA in 11 appearances for the Tornado.
Senior outfielder Robbie Scott, who led the Tornado, batting .386 with six home runs and 42 RBIs, picked up second team honors.