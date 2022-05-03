 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

LOCAL BRIEFS: King baseball faces must-win scenario

  • Updated
  • 0
King University logo

King logo 

COLLEGE BASEBALL

King in must-win scenario

The King University baseball team will face Francis Marion in a Conference Carolinas baseball tournament elimination game in Wilson, N.C. at 11 a.m.

Sixth-seeded King (23-20) must win to extend its season, with its reward being top-seeded North Greenville in the first round of double-elimination action on Thursday.

King took 2-of-3 games from Francis Marion (29-18) last weekend.

Moore earns first-team honors

King senior southpaw hurler Drew Moore has been chosen as a Conference Carolinas first-team honoree, posting a 7-3 record with a 3.77 ERA in 11 appearances for the Tornado.

Senior outfielder Robbie Scott, who led the Tornado, batting .386 with six home runs and 42 RBIs, picked up second team honors.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Prep Roundup for April 29

Prep Roundup for April 29

Honaker High School’s baseball team clinched another Black Diamond District regular-season title on Friday with Jayson Mullins, Jax Horn and T…

Prep Roundup for April 28

Prep Roundup for April 28

Lacey Brown delivered a walk-off, two-run single in the bottom of the seventh inning as Rural Retreat stunned Lebanon for an 8-7 Hogoheegee District softball victory on Thursday.

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Watch Now: Related Video

Ben Joyce throws fasted pitch in college baseball history

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts