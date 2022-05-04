LOCAL BRIEFS: King baseball advances in CC tournament

COLLEGE BASEBALL
King advances in CC tourney
Tennessee High graduate Davis Hall had three hits, including a double, and Lebanon grad Preston Steele joined Robbie Scott and Chase Hilliard with home runs to lift King to a 9-4 Conference Carolinas tournament elimination game victory over Francis Marion in Wilson, N.C.
King (24-20) will play top-seeded North Greenville (41-8) today in the beginning of the double-elimination portion of the event at 7 p.m.
Drew Moore scattered seven hits and struck out five in seven innings for the Tornado. Hilliard drove in four runs, three with his home run, while Scott drove in two runs with his blast.
COLLEGE GOLF
King opens NCAA regional play
For the first time in program history the King University men’s golf team will tee off in the NCAA Division II Men’s Golf Championship, beginning with the South/Southeast Regional today at Kinderlou Golf Club in Valdosta, Ga.
King is seeded 10th in the three day event that ends on Saturday. At a minimum, the top three teams and the top two student-athletes not with a team from each regional will advance to the finals May 16-20 at TPC Michigan in Detroit, Michigan.
King will be led by Alex Bradford, Jeffery Perez, Åasmund Norum, Jose Luis Garcia Jimenez and Samuel Trueba.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
King moves to 4th in region rankings
The King University women’s softball has moved up to fourth in the final NCAA Southeast Region Softball Rankings after winning the Conference Carolinas tournament championship.
Winners of 15 straight games, King (41-15) will learn their first round opponent during the NCAA Division II softball selection show on Monday. It will be streamed live at NCAA.com at 10 a.m.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Hokies pick up frontcourt help
Wright State forward Grant Basile has announced his intentions to transfer for Virginia Tech.
State standout forward Grant Basile tweeted Wednesday that he has decided to transfer to Virginia Tech.
The 6-foot-9, 225-pound Basile averaged 18.4 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.6 blocks and 32.6 minutes as a fourth-year junior this year, earning All-Horizon League second-team honors for the second straight season. He started every game for Wright State, which won 22 games and the Horizon League tournament title.
Basile is joining the Hokies as a graduate transfer. He has two years of eligibility left, including his extra season of eligibility.