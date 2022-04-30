 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LOCAL BRIEFS: King advances to Conference Carolinas tourney semifinals

  • Updated
  • 0
Isaac Thiessen

Abingdon senior Isaac Thiessen, here crossing the finish line to win the Class 3 state championship in the fall, placed 15th in the 3,000-meter run on Thursday during the prestigious Penn Relays track and field meet in Philadelphia.

 JON FLEMING / SPECIAL TO THE ROANOKE TIMES FILE PHOTO

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

King advances to tourney semifinals

Tinsley Thompson’s three-run double highlighted a four-run second inning and Union graduate Marleigh Duncan allowed just two hits and struck out three over the final four innings to lead King to 5-4 Conference Carolinas tournament victory over Francis Marion (30-19) on Friday in Duncan, S.C.

King (39-15), which won its 13th straight game, will play Emmanuel (37-20) in the semifinals today at 2 p.m.

Haylee Dye (John Battle) added one of King’s six hits and scored a run. Erin Foster also drove in a run.

Duncan relieved Carly Turner in the fourth and finished up for the Tornado to improve to 8-7 on the season.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Steele homers in King victory

Lebanon graduate Preston Steele had two hits, including a home run, and scored twice to lead King to an 8-7 Conference Carolinas second game victory at Francis Marion.

King (22-20, 15-13) had 10 hits, including two by leadoff hitter Jarrett Backus and a triple by Levi Medford. Jakob Brown picked up the win, while Bodhi Baker (Tennessee High) and Nic Blankenship finished up on the mound.

Francis Marion pounded out 18 hits to hammer King 14-1 in the opening game. Robbie Scott had two hits and Steele had one in the loss. Ray Berry (Chilhowie) took the loss on the mound.

King completes its regular season today at Francis Marion. The Conference Carolinas tournament begins on Wednesday in Wilson, N.C.

PREP TRACK & FIELD

Thiessen finishes 15th

Abingdon High School senior Isaac Thiessen finished 15th in the 3,000-meter run on Thursday during the prestigious Penn Relays track and field meet in Philadelphia.

Thiessen crossed the finish line in 8:46.04.

Larry Josh Edwards from West Virginia won the event in 8:20.31.

