LOCAL BRIEFS: King advances to championship game

COLLEGE SOFTBALL
King advances to CC championship game
Rikkelle Miller and John Battle graduate Haylee Dye hit back-to-back home runs in the sixth inning to lift King to a 3-2 Conference Carolinas tournament semifinal victory over Emmanuel on Saturday afternoon in Duncan, S.C.
King (40-15), winners of 14 games in a row, will meet Francis Marion (33-19) again today at 11 a.m. An “if necessary” game will follow if the Patriots win the opener.
Tinsley Thompson put King up 1-0 with an RBI single in the first, and then Miller and Dye did the rest at the plate. Ridgeview grad Nikole Counts improved to 18-7, allowing six hits and two runs in 2 1/3 innings, while Union grad Marleigh Duncan finished up for her sixth save.
Carly Turner had two of King’s seven hits, including a double.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Tornado wins regular season finale
Derek Martin and Connor Andrews drove in runs in the top of the 12th inning to lift King to a 13-11 Conference Carolinas victory at Francis Marion.
King (23-20, 16-13) will open Conference Carolinas tournament play this week in Wilson, N.C.
Lebanon grad Preston Steele has three of King’s 16 hits, including a double, the only extra base hit for the Tornado. Jarrett Backus, Caleb Helms and Andrews each drove in two runs for King.
Tennessee High graduates played a role for King. Davis Hall had two hits, Deric Graham added one and Bodhi Baker earned the save in the 12th. Luke Hale (Sullivan East) worked an inning on the mound.
E&H drops final 2 games
Emory & Henry dropped a pair of 7-3 decisions at Washington & Lee to concludes its campaign with a 9-28 record.
Abingdon graduate Will Jennings had two hits and drove in a run in each game.
SWCC falls twice
A couple of Abingdon High School graduates provided highlights for Southwest Virginia Community College on Saturday as the Flying Eagles were swept in a doubleheader by Catawba Valley, losing 13-5 and 5-3.
Alex Odle homered in the first game, while Caleb Collins had two hits in the nightcap. SWCC (2-38-1) plays its final game of the season today at Catawba Valley.