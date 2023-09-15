COLLEGE ARCHERY

King adds archery,

hires DeHart as coach King University will be adding archery to its athletic offerings in the fall of 2024, according to a press release.

Mark DeHart has been hired as the King archery coach. He has spent the last seven years as the CEO and owner of D&L Education Solutions.

“Mark brings exceptional leadership and passion to King and will be a tremendous leader for our student-athletes,” said King University Vice President for Athletics David Hicks, in the release. “His background in curriculum development and teaching will provide a solid foundation to jump start our archery program.”

DeHart current competes in competitive rifle events, and has extensive experience in archery as well. He has served as an instructor at Hartnell College, and has authored several books. He spent eight years in the United States Army, where he retired as a Staff Sergeant and active duty instructor.

“I am excited to serve the community as head coach of the new archery team,” said DeHart, in the release. “I enjoy working with students to develop a plan for their future and helping them achieve their goals. Archery is a unique sport that brings students from all backgrounds together to learn from each other and be competitive. I look forward to seeing new faces join the ranks of King University athletes. See you on the archery field.”

“Mark is very relational and has a passion for using sport to develop and mentor young people,” Hicks continued. “I’m excited to watch him develop King into one of the top archery programs in the region.”

COLLEGE WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

King volleys past Blues

Hailee Blankenship led King with 13 kills and Bailey Fersner added 12 to lead the Tornado to a 25-12, 25-12, 15-25, 25-21 non-conference victory at Bluefield State on Thursday.

Abingdon graduate Katie Harless dished out 19 assists, while Kylie Love had 14. Jersey Wines contributed 12 digs for the Tornado (2-5), which opens Conference Carolinas play on Saturday at Erskine.

COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY

Keith sets personal best for Tornado

Holston graduate Jordan Keith ran a personal best time of 26:34.05 in the Covered Bridge Open 8K race on Friday in Boone, N.C. Keith finished 56th in an event that was won by Florida State. King finished second out of three NCAA Division II schools.

Josh Booher (John Battle), Mason Sanders (Sullivan Central) and Luke Childress (Tennessee High) also participated for the Tornado.

Sullivan East graduate Mandy Lowery led the King women, running her fastest time of the season at 20:33.79.