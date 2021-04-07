LOCAL BRIEFS: King acrobatics and tumbling 4th in nation

COLLEGE ACROBATICS & TUMBLING

King ranked 4th in nation

The King University acrobatics and tumbling team is ranked a program-high fourth this week in the National Collegiate Acrobatics and Tumbling Association (NCATA) national poll, trailing only Oregon, Baylor and Hawaii Pacific.

King (5-0) will host the inaugural Conference Carolinas Championship on Saturday and Sunday at the Student Center Complex.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

King splits twinbill with Lee

Erin Foster had two home runs and drove in three runs, helping King to a split of a doubleheader with Lee, defeating the Flames 9-5 in the opener and falling 10-2 in the nightcap.

Rikkelle Miller added three hits, including a home run for King (18-10). Sullivan Central graduate Azlee Sells added a home run and three RBIs, while Meagan Puckett also homered and Camryn Haag had two RBIs.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

ETSU completes coaching staff

New East Tennessee State women’s basketball coach Simon Harris has finalized his coaching staff, adding Adria Crawford, Joe Silvestri and Jackie Alexander.

Crawford had more recently been an assistant coach at Marshall, while Silvestri comes from Central Florida. Alexander had been at Eastern Kentucky for the last two seasons.