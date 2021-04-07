LOCAL BRIEFS: King acrobatics and tumbling 4th in nation

King ranked 4th in nation
The King University acrobatics and tumbling team is ranked a program-high fourth this week in the National Collegiate Acrobatics and Tumbling Association (NCATA) national poll, trailing only Oregon, Baylor and Hawaii Pacific.
King (5-0) will host the inaugural Conference Carolinas Championship on Saturday and Sunday at the Student Center Complex.
King splits twinbill with Lee
Erin Foster had two home runs and drove in three runs, helping King to a split of a doubleheader with Lee, defeating the Flames 9-5 in the opener and falling 10-2 in the nightcap.
Rikkelle Miller added three hits, including a home run for King (18-10). Sullivan Central graduate Azlee Sells added a home run and three RBIs, while Meagan Puckett also homered and Camryn Haag had two RBIs.
ETSU completes coaching staff
New East Tennessee State women’s basketball coach Simon Harris has finalized his coaching staff, adding Adria Crawford, Joe Silvestri and Jackie Alexander.
Crawford had more recently been an assistant coach at Marshall, while Silvestri comes from Central Florida. Alexander had been at Eastern Kentucky for the last two seasons.
Whiteside heading to Winthrop
Cameron Whiteside is on the move again.
The former standout at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise has committed to Winthrop after previously announcing his intentions to go to Western Carolina. The change of plans came after WCU coach Mark Prosser accepted the job at Winthrop in Rock Hill, South Carolina, last week.
Whiteside scored 1,333 career points in three seasons at UVa-Wise.
Michael Durr, a three-year starter for American Athletic Conference member South Florida, tweeted Wednesday that he will transfer to Virginia Tech.
The Atlanta native averaged 8.8 points and a team-high 7.9 rebounds for the Bulls in 19 starts last season. In addition, backup center Cordell Pemsl joins center Cartier Diarra as Tech seniors who will not return for an extra year of eligibility, according to a Virginia Tech source.
Jalen Cone (Northern Arizona) and Joe Bamisile (George Washington) have already transferred. According to a source, senior point guard Webissa Bebe has not made a decision on whether to come back.