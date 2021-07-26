LOCAL BRIEFS: Kilgore retires from NFL

Dobyns-Bennett High School and Appalachian State University graduate Daniel Kilgore announced his retirement from playing football on Monday.

Kilgore appeared in 98 regular-season games with the San Francisco 49ers, Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs over the course of 10 seasons. He played in Super Bowl XLVII with the 49ers and Super Bowl LIV with Kansas City.

“I fulfilled a childhood dream of playing in the NFL,” Kilgore wrote in a statement posted on his social media channels. “Playing for these historically great teams was truly an honor and such a blessing. I walk away holding my head high knowing what I accomplished along the way. Looking forward to the next chapter with my family.”

Tight end Jason Witten (Elizabethton) retired from the NFL in January, meaning that there will likely be no local players on a NFL roster when the season begins in September.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

State Liners schedule undergoes changes

It turns out that the Bristol State Liners will have road games remaining after all.