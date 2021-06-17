LOCAL BRIEFS: Kight homers, State Liners top Doughboys, 5-4

COLLEGE BASEBALL
Bristol evens record at 5-5
Tate Kight hit a two-run home run and MJ Lucas added two hits, leading the Bristol State Liners to a 5-4 Appalachian League victory over the Johnson City Doughboys at DeVault Stadium on Thursday night.
Kight’s blast over the right-center field fence put Bristol up 3-1 in the bottom of the third. Johnson City tied it in the fourth before the State Liners scored three runs in the sixth. The Doughboys rallied for two in the seventh, but Paul Gervase struck out five over the final two innings to get the save for Hector Vasquez.
Matthew Golda and Taylor Jackson also had hits for the State Liners.
Boston College performer Joe Vetrano led the Doughboys with three hits. Cherokee Nichols, Steven Ondina and Jaxson Crull drove in runs in the loss. Will Westbrock and Joe Moran – who took the loss – struck out five batters apiece.
Bristol will host Johnson City again tonight at 7 p.m.
MOTOCROSS
Victory Sports race set for Wytheville
A contingent of riders from far Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee are expected to compete this weekend in the Victory Sports Thor Mega Series and UItra Series combined event at the Pro Sport MX track in Wytheville.
The Mega Series riders will battle on Saturday, with competition in both the Mega and Ultra Series following on Sunday.
Michael Brown of Bristol, Virginia, is ranked among the top 10 in the Mega Series 20-plus class, while R.J. Stanley (Bristol, Tennessee) is second in the 50-plus class. Dillon Tiller (Vansant, Virginia) is first in 250D and Eddie Branch (Bristol, Tennessee) leads in 60-plus.
The Pro Sport MX facility is located just off exit 77 of Interstate 81 and 77.
COMMUNITY
Charity ride set for Saltville
The fifth annual CC “Rider” Olinger Memorial Charity Ride will be held June 19 in Saltville starting and ending at the Saltville Town Commons stage.
Registration will begin at 9:30 a.m. for all entrants in motorcycles, street legal side-by-sides, sports cars, trucks and jeeps.
The event raises money so that area children can compete in sports without causing undue financial hardship. For more information, call 276-706-6507 or 571-991-7984.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
ETSU to visit Georgia in non-conference slate
East Tennessee State hasn’t released its full schedule for the 2021-22 season, but did release a non-conference game via its twitter account on Thursday.