LOCAL BRIEFS: Kight homers, State Liners top Doughboys, 5-4

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Bristol evens record at 5-5

Tate Kight hit a two-run home run and MJ Lucas added two hits, leading the Bristol State Liners to a 5-4 Appalachian League victory over the Johnson City Doughboys at DeVault Stadium on Thursday night.

Kight’s blast over the right-center field fence put Bristol up 3-1 in the bottom of the third. Johnson City tied it in the fourth before the State Liners scored three runs in the sixth. The Doughboys rallied for two in the seventh, but Paul Gervase struck out five over the final two innings to get the save for Hector Vasquez.

Matthew Golda and Taylor Jackson also had hits for the State Liners.

Boston College performer Joe Vetrano led the Doughboys with three hits. Cherokee Nichols, Steven Ondina and Jaxson Crull drove in runs in the loss. Will Westbrock and Joe Moran – who took the loss – struck out five batters apiece.

Bristol will host Johnson City again tonight at 7 p.m.

MOTOCROSS

