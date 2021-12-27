LOCAL BRIEFS: Justin Grimm signs with Oakland Athletics

BHC Sports Desk
Veteran right-handed pitcher Justin Grimm has hooked on with the Oakland Athletics, signing a minor league deal with the American League club.
The Virginia High graduate spent the entire 2021 season with the Tacoma Rainiers, the Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners and was 3-1 with five saves and a 4.37 ERA in 45 appearances.
Grimm has appeared in 310 regular-season games in the big leagues with the Texas Rangers, Chicago Cubs, Kansas City Royals, Seattle Mariners and Milwaukee Brewers. He helped the Cubs win the 2016 World Series.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!