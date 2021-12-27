 Skip to main content
LOCAL BRIEFS: Justin Grimm signs with Oakland Athletics
Former Virginia High Bearcat Justin Grimm will be continuing his baseball career in the Oakland Athletics organization.

 The Associated Press

Veteran right-handed pitcher Justin Grimm has hooked on with the Oakland Athletics, signing a minor league deal with the American League club.

The Virginia High graduate spent the entire 2021 season with the Tacoma Rainiers, the Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners and was 3-1 with five saves and a 4.37 ERA in 45 appearances.

Grimm has appeared in 310 regular-season games in the big leagues with the Texas Rangers, Chicago Cubs, Kansas City Royals, Seattle Mariners and Milwaukee Brewers. He helped the Cubs win the 2016 World Series.

