LOCAL BRIEFS: Jones, Miles sets UVa-Wise record in softball

Seniors Kaylee Jones and Alexis Miles are now the co-home run queens at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.

They each connected for career home run No. 32 – a school record – in a doubleheader sweep of Mars Hill on Saturday as the Highland Cavaliers won by scores of 4-2 and 11-3.

Jones, a former Eastside High School star, went deep in the first game. She hit 31 homers during her time at Eastside and has continued to pound pitches at the college levels.

Miles, a former VHSL state champion at Mathews High School, went yard in the second game.

Britney Lawson (Rye Cove) previously owned the career home run record at UVa-Wise with 31.

Steadman shines for E&H

Allyson Steadman (Sullivan Central) went 3-for-4 with two RBIs as nationally-ranked Emory & Henry College earned a 7-4 win over Bridgewater and completed the sweep of an Old Dominion Athletic Conference doubleheader.

Cameron Derr struck out 13 in pitching a three-hitter in a 2-1 triumph in the first game. The Wasps (21-3, 11-1) have won nine straight.

Sams scores game-winner for King