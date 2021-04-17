LOCAL BRIEFS: Jones, Miles sets UVa-Wise record in softball

Seniors Kaylee Jones and Alexis Miles are now the co-home run queens at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.
They each connected for career home run No. 32 – a school record – in a doubleheader sweep of Mars Hill on Saturday as the Highland Cavaliers won by scores of 4-2 and 11-3.
Jones, a former Eastside High School star, went deep in the first game. She hit 31 homers during her time at Eastside and has continued to pound pitches at the college levels.
Miles, a former VHSL state champion at Mathews High School, went yard in the second game.
Britney Lawson (Rye Cove) previously owned the career home run record at UVa-Wise with 31.
Steadman shines for E&H
Allyson Steadman (Sullivan Central) went 3-for-4 with two RBIs as nationally-ranked Emory & Henry College earned a 7-4 win over Bridgewater and completed the sweep of an Old Dominion Athletic Conference doubleheader.
Cameron Derr struck out 13 in pitching a three-hitter in a 2-1 triumph in the first game. The Wasps (21-3, 11-1) have won nine straight.
Sams scores game-winner for King
Chelsea Sams (Sullivan East) scored the game-winning run in the bottom of the eighth inning as King University collected a 12-11 win over Belmont Abbey in the second game of a Conference Carolinas doubleheader.
King (22-14, 14-6) scored five times in the bottom of the seventh to force extra innings and bounced back from a 10-9 loss in the first game. Azlee Sells (Sullivan Central) and Haylee Dye (John Battle) each had two hits in the win. King will be the fourth seed for the conference tournament.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Hampden-Sydney handles E&H
Hampden-Sydney hammered out 31 hits on the day in sweeping an Old Dominion Athletic Conference doubleheader from Emory & Henry by scores of 8-6 and 10-2.
Eli Milhorn (Sullivan East) had two hits in the first game, while E&H (4-12, 3-12) received two hits from Joe Tolone in the nightcap.
Graham stars for King
Deric Graham (Tennessee High) had two hits as King University earned a 5-1 win over Emmanuel in the first game of a Conference Carolinas doubleheader.
The Tornado (13-22, 11-20) dropped a 7-6 decision in the second game.
Harness homers for UVa-Wise
Gabe Wurtz homered twice and Cole Harness (Eastside) went yard once in the second game of a South Atlantic Conference doubleheader for the University of Virginia’s College at Wise, but it wasn’t enough as the Highland Cavaliers dropped a 10-9 decision to Mars Hill.
UVa-Wise (4-27, 3-25) suffered a 15-1 setback in the opener.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
King advances to tourney finals
Freshman Katie Harless (Abingdon) dished out 24 assists as King University collected a 25-16, 25-23, 25-16 win over Barton in the semifinals of the Conference Carolinas tournament.
Julie Ward had 14 kills for the she second-seeded Tornado (16-2), who will host No. 1 North Greenville (12-0) today at 4 p.m. in the title match.
MEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Mount Olive ends King’s season
Mount Olive eliminated King University from the Conference Carolinas tournament on Saturday, taking a 29-27, 24-26, 25-17, 27-25 semifinal win over the Tornado.
King (12-13) was led by Joshua Kim’s 19 kills and JT Deppe’s 48 assists.
WOMEN’S LACROSSE
French leads UVa-Wise to win
Jesse French scored two goals – bringing her career total to 151 – as the University of Virginia’s College at Wise cruised to a 17-0 win over Coker.
PREP TRACK & FIELD
Arrington, Keller lead Vikings
Zoe Arrington and Jaden Keller were the top performers for the Tennessee High Vikings at Saturday’s ETTE Invitational track and field meet in Kingsport.
Arrington won the girls 1,600 in school record time of 4:59.34, 24 seconds ahead of the second-place finisher. She was also victorious in the 800 in 2:21.57.
Riley Fritts finished third in the girls 200-meter dash with a time of 26.59 seconds.
On the boys side, Keller placed in the top three in three events.
The Virginia Tech football signee was runner-up in the triple jump (43-3 ½) and 100-meter dash (11.30 seconds), while his leap of 21-2 was good for third place in the long jump.
HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS
Central Warriors win title
Wise County Central won the VHSL Class 1/2 competitive cheerleading title on Saturday in Daleville.