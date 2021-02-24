Local Briefs: Jones leads Sullivan East wrestlers in state meet

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Railsplitters sweep past King

The King softball team rallied for six runs in the bottom of the fourth inning, but still fell short in a 7-6 non-conference loss to No. 14 ranked Lincoln Memorial.

The Railsplitters also took the opener 3-2.

Audrey Petroskey homered in both games for unbeaten Lincoln Memorial (11-0). She also drove in six runs for the Railsplitters.

Sullivan East graduate Chelsea Sams doubled and drove in a run in the six-run fourth inning. Fellow Patriots’ alumni Kylee Wolfe also singled and scored for the Tornado in the second game loss.

Ridgeview graduate Nicole Counts pitched in both games for King (3-3).

ETSU splits twinbill with Tennessee Tech

Nikki Grupp’s three-run third inning home run lifted ETSU a 3-2 season-opening non-conference victory over Tennessee Tech in the first game of a doubleheader. Kelly Schmidt and MacKenzie Dyson combined efforts in the circle for the Buccaneers.

ETSU (1-1) dropped the nightcap 6-3 despite a two-run home run by Lily Bowen.