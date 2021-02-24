Local Briefs: Jones leads Sullivan East wrestlers in state meet

Jones leads East grapplers
Dawson Jones earned a sixth-place finish in the 152-pound weight class to lead the Sullivan East High School contingent in Wednesday’s TSSAA Class A/AA state wrestling tournament at the Chattanooga Convention Center.
Jones compiled a 3-3 record and won two of his matches by pinfall in taking a medal back to Bluff City.
Jake Turpin (106), Tucker Brown (113), Mason Arrington (145) and Dominic Cross (160) each went 1-2 for the Patriots, while A.J. Torbett (132) was 0-2. East finished tied for 19th in the team standings.
Elizabethton’s Deuce Morton won his third state title at 220 pounds on Wednesday, while the Greeneville duo of Hunter Mason (138) and Kodiak Cannedy (160) were crowned champs as well. Pigeon Forge won the team title.
Wachipi Hamelryck (119), Amelia Malcolm (132) and Hailey Robinson (140) will represent Sullivan East in today’s girls state tournament.
King rules over Crusaders
Joshua Kim had 16 kills and Diego Marcano added 11 to lead King to a 25-20, 20-25, 25-23, 16-25 15-13 Conference Carolinas home victory over North Greenville.
J.T. Deppe dished out 39 assists and added five blocks for King, which improved to 6-4 on the season.
UVa-Wise closes regular season with win
The duo of Kalee Johnson (28 points, 15 rebounds) and Caitlyn Ross (25 points, 12 assists) led the way for the University of Virginia’s College at Wise in an 80-72 home win over nationally-ranked Tusculum.
It was the final regular season game for UVa-Wise (14-4, 13-4) and the win prevented Tusculum (15-3, 15-3) from the SAC regular-season title. Carson-Newman (15-2, 15-2) earned the championship instead.
Railsplitters sweep past King
The King softball team rallied for six runs in the bottom of the fourth inning, but still fell short in a 7-6 non-conference loss to No. 14 ranked Lincoln Memorial.
The Railsplitters also took the opener 3-2.
Audrey Petroskey homered in both games for unbeaten Lincoln Memorial (11-0). She also drove in six runs for the Railsplitters.
Sullivan East graduate Chelsea Sams doubled and drove in a run in the six-run fourth inning. Fellow Patriots’ alumni Kylee Wolfe also singled and scored for the Tornado in the second game loss.
Ridgeview graduate Nicole Counts pitched in both games for King (3-3).
ETSU splits twinbill with Tennessee Tech
Nikki Grupp’s three-run third inning home run lifted ETSU a 3-2 season-opening non-conference victory over Tennessee Tech in the first game of a doubleheader. Kelly Schmidt and MacKenzie Dyson combined efforts in the circle for the Buccaneers.
ETSU (1-1) dropped the nightcap 6-3 despite a two-run home run by Lily Bowen.
ShamROCK’N 5K scheduled for Richlands
The ShamROC’N 5K will be held on March 13 at Coaltown Taps in Richlands, one of the first road races of the year in the region.
It is slated to be a live run, but if coronavirus or other issues abound, it will turn into a virtual event. Awards will be in the form of mugs and will go to the top three in 12 different age categories.
Registration fees run from $20 to $30. All proceeds and donations will benefit the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
For information, visit www.werunevents.com or contact race director Charity Hurst at cdhurst17@gmail.com